ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panarin sets up 2, Kreider gets 47th as Rangers beat Devils

By TOM CANAVAN
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLMeg_0f0a8Zvx00

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Artemi Panarin set up two first-period power-play goals to give him 65 assists this season, and the New York Rangers posted a 3-1 victory over the cross-river rival New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Chris Kreider scored his 47th goal and Ryan Strome got one in his return from an injury as New York improved to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves in winning his fifth straight start.

Defenseman Justin Braun, acquired in a trade-deadline deal with Philadelphia, scored his first goal with the Rangers to give New York a two-goal advantage.

Kreider set franchise records with his 25th power-play goal and 10th game-winning goal of the season.

Yegor Sharangovich scored the Devils' lone goal — giving them a 1-0 lead at 6:56 of the first period for his 20th of the season. He stole the puck from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba in the New York zone and beat Georgiev with a backhand on the unassisted tally.

Three minutes later, Sharangovich got into a fight with rookie Braden Schneider after the Rangers defenseman delivered a hard check on Jesper Boqvist in front of the Devils bench. Sharangovich got 17 minutes in penalties and a cut on his head, and did not return.

Strome, who missed the last four games with a lower-body injury, tied it on the ensuing power play after taking Kreider's pass and beating Nico Daws in close.

Kreider gave New York the lead for good with a deflection in front. New York was playing a man up, and Panarin had the primary assist.

Braun scored on a slapper from the left point in the third period. Daws finished with 14 saves.

New Jersey announced during the first intermission that leading goal scorer Jack Hughes is out for the rest of the season due to a left knee injury. Hughes was hurt Sunday in the second period when he was checked along the boards in his own zone by Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom.

RANGERS RECORD

Kreider is tied with Mark Messier for sixth in franchise history for goals in a season. Jaromir Jagr set the Rangers' record of 54 in 2005-06. Adam Graves had 52 in 1993-94, while Vic Hadfield had 50 in 1971-72. Mike Gartner is fourth with 49 in 1990-91 and Pierre Larouche rounds out the top five with 48 in 1983-84. Messier had 47 in 1995-96.

NOTES: Along with Hughes, Nathan Bastian also missed the game with a lower-body injury incurred against the Islanders. ... The goal was Strome's first since March 22 against the Devils here. ... The Devils outshot New York 6-1 in the second period. ... The Rangers won three of the four games in the season series.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host the Penguins on Thursday night. New York leads Pittsburgh by two points for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Devils: Finish a four-game homestand against Montreal.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yegor Sharangovich
Person
Vic Hadfield
Person
Jesper Boqvist
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Nathan Bastian
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Mark Messier
Person
Ryan Strome
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The New York Rangers
Yardbarker

Rangers and Penguins square off in last regular season battle

The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New York Rangers on Thursday to conclude a stretch of three meetings in under two weeks between the Metropolitan Division rivals. As it stands, the second-place Rangers (45-20-6, 96 points) and third-place Penguins (41-20-10, 92 points) are in line to meet in the first round of the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Prospects Report: Frölunda Check-In

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) playoffs are underway, where Detroit Red Wings prospects are making themselves known. Three of them play for Frölunda HC – the fourth seed in the SHL playoffs. Frölunda HC had a bye for the first round and took on the Växjö Lakers in the quarterfinals in a 4-0 sweep of the seven-game series to qualify for the semifinals.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Rangers Roundup: Playoff clinching scenarios, home ice advantage, and more

The New York Rangers were rock solid on home ice as they took down the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0. ESPN analysts can bemoan the fact that Sidney Crosby was a late scratch due to a non-covid related illness all they want, but they’re ignoring the fact that the Rangers beat the Penguins two times leading up to Thursday’s victory with him in the lineup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

New York Rangers blank Penguins as Igor Shesterkin dominates

The New York Rangers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the last time in the regular season. Penguins captain and leading scorer Sidney Crosby was one of three Pittsburgh players who missed the came due to non-Covid related illness. Defenseman John Marino and forward Radim Zohorna were the other two.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: Move Along

Welcome back to Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy