Murfreesboro, TN

For the love of airplanes: Daughter shares letter to her late father's memory

By Chad Gehrke
The Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 2 days ago
Never underestimate the power of kind words and deeds.

My father, Ned Arbuckle, absolutely loved airplanes.

We live at the end of the Murfreesboro Municipal Airport runway. Before his death last summer, you’d find Dad sitting in the parking lot at some point in the day, watching planes take off and land. My son often joined him at the edge of the runway.

Over the past year, we’ve endured a lot of firsts without Dad. First Christmas. First New Year’s.

I recently ran across a letter Murfreesboro airport director Chad Gehrke sent out to the community of pilots who fly in and out of Murfreesboro. It brings tears to my eyes — of both joy and sadness to know my father was so loved.

So, in honor of my sweet father’s birthday, I wanted to share that letter:

You may not have known Mr. Ned Arbuckle but Mr. Arbuckle knew all of you … or perhaps it is better to say he knew your aircraft.

I think that it is important that you know about Mr. Ned Arbuckle because he thought a great deal about you and this airport.

He was not a fellow pilot or customer here at the airport.

Mr. Arbuckle was the guy in the lawn chair sitting on the other side of the fence at the south end of the runway watching you all fly.

And yes occasionally judging your landings.

Mr. Arbuckle had a love for aviation and was a fan of the airport. He loved to watch the aircraft come in and out.

And when something really different flew in, or some aircraft with a really pretty paint job, or perhaps an antique aircraft would arrive he would either call me or come over to the Terminal to get a closer look.

Mr. Arbuckle was an incredibly intelligent man and had a great sense of humor. He had travelled a great deal around this world and seen and been a part of some very amazing things and he loved to watch you fly.

When we were extending the runway and not everyone was happy with those plans, Mr. Arbuckle was a big proponent of the airport.

He would often come by with baked goods his wife prepared and share them with the staff, just because he liked the airport so much.

Mr. Arbuckle passed away this week (July 19, 2021).

So, please remember, the next time you fly, there are neighbors like Mr. Ned Arbuckle who do enjoy watching you fly and the sound of your engines as you climb high in the sky.

There are many like Mr. Arbuckle all around us, just on the other side of the fence, watching, and wishing they were up there with you in your flying machine.

