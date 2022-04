Jack Spillane of the online publication New Bedford Light joined Townsquare Sunday again for a discussion on the top news stories of the week. His beat is Greater New Bedford. Spillane and I both agree that voters in Dartmouth will likely vote "yes" on a non-binding ballot question at the April 5 Town Election to keep the Native American logo in place at Dartmouth High School.

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 19 DAYS AGO