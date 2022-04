Richland, Wash. -- Frost Me Sweet Bistro and Bakery plans to expand their locations by early summer. The new cake and shake drive-thru will be open seven days a week. "We'll have two shakes that will be constant on the menu, that will be the birthday party cake, which is the confetti base with confetti cake on top and in it, then we will also have a cheesecake shake with bits of cheesecake in it and a chunk of cheesecake on top," Said owner, Megan Savely.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 22 DAYS AGO