East Lyme edges Fitch girls' lacrosse 17-15

East Lyme — East Lyme was hanging on to a one-goal lead over Fitch with about a minute to go Tuesday night and head coach Phil Schneider was imploring his team to slow down, settle down and run time off the clock.

East Lyme didn't throttle down as Schneider instructed and scored with 55 seconds remaining, prompting him to again instruct them to slow down.

It's the kind of thing that should be expected from an inexperienced girls' lacrosse team like East Lyme. It won its season-opener, 17-15, over what should be one of its toughest Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I foes this season.

The Vikings graduated 12 seniors and had just four returning starters, so they've got some learning to do.

"We talked about that (situation)," Schneider said. "That was a thing when we mature as a team, we'll understand those things. It even took our teams the last couple of years to kind of understand because we are an up-tempo, try to push the ball, fastbreak (team) and when you have to slow it down, it's not necessary in our comfort zone right now.

"I need to do a better job, too, because there's so many situations that we just haven touched upon enough yet and that's one of them. We'll come back better (Wednesday). 'Okay, here is our end of game situations we have to be better about.' Everybody is learning."

Senior Sydney Sager, The Day's 2021 All-Area Player of the Year, had four goals and an assist for East Lyme, the defending ECC Division I champion and perennial home office for girls' lacrosse in these here parts. Junior Abigail Belleville added three goals and an assist and seniors Meredith Healy and Great Schwartz both scored three times.

Seniors Nora Casey and Rita Sefransky each had six goals and an assist for the Falcons (0-2, 0-1) and classmate Bridget O'Leary added two goals and five assists.

The teams were tied at 7 late in the first half when Fitch was penalized and were a player down the rest of the half and into the second.

The Vikings took advantage and scored four straight times in the final 1 minute, 46 seconds to go ahead 11-7 at the half.

East Lyme went ahead by as much as 13-7 with over 21 minutes remaining.

The Falcons, however, scored three straight times in the final eight minutes to cut their deficit to 16-15 with 1:19 remaining.

"It was definitely a big swing (of momentum)," Fitch head coach Mike Luethy said about the first half penalty, "but the second half, I think the girls came back and fought and battled throughout.

"I'm proud of the girls. They fought hard. It's probably the closest we've played against East Lyme in a long time."

It was also the second straight game in which the Falcons dove headfirst into the deep waters of state girls' lacrosse. They opened the season on Saturday at four-time defending CIAC Class S champion New Fairfield and lost 17-12.

"We were still looking for games getting pretty close to the start of the season, and they were looking for games, too," Luethy said. "It was a good pickup for us and a way for us to play tough teams and be prepared for the hard games. … and East Lyme is no slouch.

"You want to be the best, you've got to play the best, right?"

Schneider said, "Fitch, they're gong to be around all year. They'll win a lot of games not only in conference but out of conference, too.

"We've got to learn and get better. It's always good to win and walk away with the win, but we'll improve. We'll get better."

n.griffen@theday.com