High Wind Warning issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills, Northern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hill; Limestone; McLennan The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central McLennan County in central Texas Southeastern Hill County in central Texas Northwestern Limestone County in central Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 725 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hallsburg, or 8 miles southeast of Bellmead, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Mart around 735 PM CDT. Hubbard and Coolidge around 800 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Mount Calm. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
