ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, SD

High Wind Warning issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills, Northern Foot Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 02:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Rapid City, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...The Rapid City area and the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spearfish, SD
County
Lawrence County, SD
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
County
Pennington County, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Custer Co Plains, Hermosa Foot Hills, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Hermosa Foot Hills; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Hills#Extreme Weather#Winter Weather Advisory
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Somerset, Northern Franklin, Northern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 06:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Somerset; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Steady precipitation will come to an end within the next hour or two with just some scattered rain and snow showers expected later today as temperatures warm above freezing. The threat for icing has therefore ended.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hill, Limestone, McLennan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hill; Limestone; McLennan The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central McLennan County in central Texas Southeastern Hill County in central Texas Northwestern Limestone County in central Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 725 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hallsburg, or 8 miles southeast of Bellmead, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Mart around 735 PM CDT. Hubbard and Coolidge around 800 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Mount Calm. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Coos, Northern Grafton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 23:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton; Sullivan SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS .Low pressure is currently exiting through the Canadian Maritimes. Light snow is coming to an end over the lower terrain, with showers continuing through tonight in the mountains. Increasing wind gusts may lead to a few power outages with wet, sticky snow on tree limbs. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central and western Maine. Portions of central and northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow covered roads. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Hardin, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 00:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING Sustained winds have generally decreased to below Wind Advisory criteria, though elevated gusts up to 30 mph will remain possible.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Chesterfield, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Chesterfield; Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots possible. * WHERE...Chesterfield, Northern Lancaster and Southern Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 15:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park; San Francisco Peninsula Coast; Santa Cruz Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern California. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-09 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Oregon Lower Treasure Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MDT /7 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph associated with passage of a strong cold front. * WHERE...Treasure Valley in Oregon and Idaho. * WHEN...From 8 PM MDT /7 PM PDT/ this evening to 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 02:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-13 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; White Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Areas along and south of high terrain in Navajo and Apache Counties including the eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Chuska Mountains, and Black Mesa. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy