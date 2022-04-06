High Wind Warning issued for Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette, Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 20:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Jackson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 841 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles northwest of Scottsburg, or 10 miles south of Seymour, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Crothersville around 845 PM EDT. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 37 and 47. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

JACKSON COUNTY, IN ・ 20 DAYS AGO