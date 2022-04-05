ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Three incumbents win reelection to Oshkosh City Council

By Bremen Keasey, Oshkosh Northwestern
 2 days ago
OSHKOSH – Three incumbents will retain their seats on the Oshkosh City Council, according to the results of the April 5 election.

Council members Lynnsey Erickson, Michael Ford and Matt Mugerauer all won another two-year term to the City Council, beating out challenger Robert Wilcox in the at-large race.

Mugerauer earned the most votes with 5,704, followed by Erickson with 4,704, Ford with 4,619, and Wilcox with 3,002 votes.

Contact Bremen Keasey at 920-570-5614 or bkeasey@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Keasinho.

