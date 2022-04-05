ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield School Board sees 1 new, 1 returning member; challengers oust 2 incumbents for county board

By Melissa Siegler, Marshfield News-Herald
MARSHFIELD – Voters have spoken and the winning candidates for Marshfield's 2022 spring election have been chosen.

This year, voters deliberated on races for Marshfield School Board, Marshfield Common Council and Wood County Board. Here are the results.

Marshfield School Board election results

Four candidates vied for two open spots on the Marshfield School Board. Cathy Gorst and incumbent Dale Yakaites received the most votes, winning them each a spot.

  • Iddi Adam: 2,816 votes
  • Alanna J. Feddick-Goodwin: 2,818 votes
  • Cathy Gorst: 2,852 votes
  • Dale Yakaites (i): 2,962 votes

Marshfield Common Council election results

Incumbent Quentin Rosandich faced challenger Natasha Pyles Tompkins in the race for District 3, which covers a portion of the northwest corner of the city. Pyles Tompkins won the race for the seat.

  • Quentin Rosandich (i): 241 votes
  • Natasha Pyles Tompkins: 341 votes

Wood County Board election results

District 3

Incumbent Michael Feirer faced challenger Tom Buttke in a race for the Wood County Board District 3 seat. Buttke won the seat.

  • Tom Buttke: 320 votes
  • Michael Feirer (i): 234 votes

District 4

Incumbent Ed Wagner faced challenger Russell Perlock in a race for the Wood County Board District 4 seat. Wagner won the seat.

Wagner represented the district from 2010-18 and again from 2020-present.

  • Russell Perlock: 345 votes
  • Ed Wagner (i): 400 votes

District 7

Incumbent Robert Ashbeck faced challenger Bill Voight in a race for the Wood County Board District 7 seat. Voight won the seat.

  • Robert Ashbeck (i): 339 votes
  • Bill Voight: 433 votes

District 9

Incumbent William Winch faced challenger Erik Backlund in a race for the Wood County Board District 9 seat. Winch won the seat.

  • Erik Backlund: 255 votes
  • William Winch (i): 339 votes

MORE: Lois TeStrake wins Marshfield mayoral race, defeating former Mayor Bob McManus

MORE: 'The city dropped the ball': Marshfield officials struggle to explain how $73,000 went missing and no one noticed for years

Contact USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporter Melissa Siegler at msiegler@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @Marie2Melissa .

This article originally appeared on Marshfield News-Herald: Marshfield School Board sees 1 new, 1 returning member; challengers oust 2 incumbents for county board

Kankakee Daily Journal

Bourbonnais School Board to swear in new member

BOURBONNAIS — After interviewing three out of seven applicants, the Bourbonnais Elementary School Board is scheduled to swear in its newest board member at the end of the month. Board President Jayne Raef said that seven people applied for the board seat left vacant by former member Priscilla Dwyer’s...
BOURBONNAIS, IL
WSAW

Stevens Point names new police chief, assistant chief

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission has approved the promotion of Assistant Chief Bob Kussow to Chief of Police and Lt. Dana Williams to Assistant Chief of Police. Kussow is a 24-year veteran of the Stevens Point Police Department. Williams has been with SPPD...
STEVENS POINT, WI
