Marshfield School Board sees 1 new, 1 returning member; challengers oust 2 incumbents for county board
MARSHFIELD – Voters have spoken and the winning candidates for Marshfield's 2022 spring election have been chosen.
This year, voters deliberated on races for Marshfield School Board, Marshfield Common Council and Wood County Board. Here are the results.
Marshfield School Board election results
Four candidates vied for two open spots on the Marshfield School Board. Cathy Gorst and incumbent Dale Yakaites received the most votes, winning them each a spot.
- Iddi Adam: 2,816 votes
- Alanna J. Feddick-Goodwin: 2,818 votes
- Cathy Gorst: 2,852 votes
- Dale Yakaites (i): 2,962 votes
Marshfield Common Council election results
Incumbent Quentin Rosandich faced challenger Natasha Pyles Tompkins in the race for District 3, which covers a portion of the northwest corner of the city. Pyles Tompkins won the race for the seat.
- Quentin Rosandich (i): 241 votes
- Natasha Pyles Tompkins: 341 votes
Wood County Board election results
District 3
Incumbent Michael Feirer faced challenger Tom Buttke in a race for the Wood County Board District 3 seat. Buttke won the seat.
- Tom Buttke: 320 votes
- Michael Feirer (i): 234 votes
District 4
Incumbent Ed Wagner faced challenger Russell Perlock in a race for the Wood County Board District 4 seat. Wagner won the seat.
Wagner represented the district from 2010-18 and again from 2020-present.
- Russell Perlock: 345 votes
- Ed Wagner (i): 400 votes
District 7
Incumbent Robert Ashbeck faced challenger Bill Voight in a race for the Wood County Board District 7 seat. Voight won the seat.
- Robert Ashbeck (i): 339 votes
- Bill Voight: 433 votes
District 9
Incumbent William Winch faced challenger Erik Backlund in a race for the Wood County Board District 9 seat. Winch won the seat.
- Erik Backlund: 255 votes
- William Winch (i): 339 votes
