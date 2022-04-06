ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Rapper’s corpse propped up at nightclub for funeral; family defends decision: report

By Matt Christy, Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RzT8_0f0a7U3b00

WASHINGTON ( WXIN /NEXSTAR) — Videos apparently showing the corpse of a Maryland rapper on display at a Washington D.C. nightclub have people outraged on social media, but his family members are defending the unorthodox celebration of life.

Markelle Morrow, 24, who recorded under the name Goonew, was shot and killed on March 18, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Social media videos recorded Sunday at his funeral, named The Final Show, captured the music artist’s body, clad in jeans, an Amiri sweatshirt, jewelry, glasses and a crown, propped up on the stage at Bliss Nightclub, according to TMZ.

The reaction of audience members appears mixed, with some dancing while others stare stone-faced at the stage, seemingly struggling to process what they are seeing.

Rapper Slim 400 shot, killed in Inglewood

“Our generation is so weird, and people not even fazed by a dead corpse in the club like this,” one person tweeted. “Rip Goonew but I would never set up funeral arrangements like this.”

“I don’t know who the rapper Goonew was,” another tweeted. “The fact y’ll had his dead body propped up at a club is very disrespectful and weird … “

The rapper’s own relatives defended the farewell, however, saying that it was exactly how they wanted to honor him.

“For all the negatives, people probably don’t even know nothing about us,” Morrow’s mother, Patrice Morrow, told WTTG . “They have no idea. People just saying what they want to say and that’s fine. That’s perfectly fine. I’m pleased with how I sent my son away. I wish people would just let me grieve in peace.”

Rapper Young Dolph dead in Memphis shooting

Morrow’s sister, Ariana Morrow, said the family is just trying to block out the negative reactions to the event.

“They’re like, I know his mama wouldn’t approve of that,” Ariana Morrow said. “Yeah, she did, she was on stage with us.”

Bliss Nightclub apologized for the now-viral funeral in an Instagram post, stating:

“Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends, and fans. Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time.”

As of Tuesday, Morrow’s death was still an open homicide case. Police have offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest, according to WBFF .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Footage Appears to Show Late Rapper Goonew’s Body Being Stood Upright at Club Event (UPDATE)

UPDATED 4/4, 2:45 a.m.: Bliss Nightclub has issued a statement containing an apology and some background. “Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends, and fans,” the club stated to XXL. “Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time. Respectfully, Bliss DC.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
FOX8 News

Lawyer: Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s father in Lumberton has received ‘much harsher treatment’ in prison

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Daniel Green, one of two men convicted for the murder of Michael Jordan’s father in 1993, has received different treatment in prison because of who his charges are connected to, according to his attorney. “[Prison] is hard if you committed the crime,” said Chris Mumma, the executive director of the North […]
LUMBERTON, NC
Vibe

Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Seeks To End Guardianship, Requesting Full Custody

Click here to read the full article. Since Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death in March 2019, there’s been an intense custody battle over his now 13-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom. According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Asghedom’s mother, Tanisha Foster, is seeking to end the current guardianship that’s in place for Emani and is requesting full custody. Foster also additionally requested a “neutral experience financial planner” to manage Emani’s inheritance. At the time of Nipsey Hussle’s death, Foster granted guardianship of Asghedom to the late rapper’s immediate family; which includes his brother, Sam, and sister, Samantha.More from VIBE.comJoey Bada$$ Says...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Dolph
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Nightclub#The Corpse#Amiri#Wttg
FanSided

Why did Dora Madison Burge leave Chicago Fire?

Jessica “Chilli” Chilton delighted fans from the moment she debuted on Chicago PD. She gave such a spirited performance as an informant that the showrunners for Fire decided to recast her as the informant’s twin sister. She joined Fire as an ambulance driver in season 3, and was set up to be a mainstay character in the future.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos After Getting Shot In The Face

Florida rapper Kid Trunks, best known for his affiliation to Members Only through XXXTentacion and Ski Mask the Slump God, revealed that he was shot over the weekend. The 21-year-old artist is recovering, sharing photos of his shooting wounds on social media. "Pray for me family," wrote Trunks on Instagram....
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

DJ Quik Says His Mother Stopped Him From Leaving With Suge Knight The Night 2Pac Was Killed

DJ Quik rarely does interviews but agreed to one with the Los Angeles Times. In an article published on Tuesday (March 15), the 52-year-old Compton native looked back on his storied Hip Hop career but noted he’s still in the studio “every damn day.” More recently, Quik was recording with Vince Staples for his next album as well as DJ Mustard, possibly for Quik’s forthcoming album he’s titled David Vs. Goliath (a nod to his government name David Blake).
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Baby Cino, 20-Year-Old Miami Rapper, Fatally Shot Moments After Release From Jail

A 20-year-old artist from the Miami area was fatally shot just moments after being released from jail. Baby Cino, the artist in question, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County last Wednesday. Per a report from the Miami Herald, Cino—whose real name was Timothy Starks—was picked up in a red Nissan. As the vehicle turned onto the Palmetto Expressway, it was hit with multiple gunshots, with both Starks and the driver (since identified as Dante Collins Banks) being struck.
MIAMI, FL
WANE 15

WANE 15

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy