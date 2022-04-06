ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, NJ

Randolph over Sparta - Girls lacrosse recap

By Mak Ojutiku
 2 days ago
Alexis Rodell scored five goals and one assist to lead Randolph in a 17-13 win over Sparta, in Sparta. Randolph (3-1) led 11-5 at the...

Boys Tennis: Group Rankings for April 8

BOYS TENNIS GROUP RANKINGS -- APRIL 8, 2022. Rankings are based off matches played and reported to njschoolsports.com through Thursday, April 7. Be sure to check out the updated Top 20 as well. For the latest classifications list, click here.
TENNIS
