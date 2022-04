The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (25-7) started strong in their midweek game against in-state foe Central Arkansas (19-15) on Tuesday, but the Sugar Bears refused to quit. After going down 6-0 early, Central Arkansas scored four runs over the final four innings, including two runs in the bottom of the 7th, but the early deficit was too much to overcome, as Arkansas grabbed the 6-4 win at Farris Field in Conway, Ark. Jaylee Engelkes looked to play the role of hero for Central Arkansas on Tuesday, as she was responsible for scoring the final three runs of the night in the attempted...

CONWAY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO