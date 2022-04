The nu metal band Korn had quite the scare recently after their tour bus came under fire as they were stopped in Iowa — only hours before they were set to take the stage. According to TMZ, not even 24 hours before the band was set to perform in Moline, Illinois on Friday night, a still unidentified gunman opened fire on their tour bus and struck the vehicle with at least one bullet.

MOLINE, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO