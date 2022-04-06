ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are NOT legally married

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJ77I_0f0a4zGD00

It seemed like the world stopped for a second when news broke that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Vegas. But in a hilarious twist, the “ceremony” which included an Elvis Presley officiant, was just for fun. This morning, news outlets had a field day reporting that the couple was married, but Page Six later revealed that there was nothing legal about their ceremony, and it was all just for fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SrPDi_0f0a4zGD00 GettyImages

For a Las Vegas wedding to be anything but a night of pretending, you need a marriage license and certificate, which they did not receive. “They had a ceremony, but on paper, it’s not legal yet,” an insider told Page Six. Clark County records for marriage licenses, and certificates also show that they never applied for or received one.

TMZ initially reported that they arrived with a marriage license and would work on a postnup instead of a prenup before updating readers that it was not legal. The fake ceremony went down at the One Love Wedding Chapel at 1:45 a.m. Monday. As noted by the outlet, the chapel must have made an exception for Kravis, as its website notes that it won’t conduct a ceremony without a marriage license.

RELATED:

Khloé Kardashian shows off her toned body after shutting down butt implant speculation

Who is Travis Barker’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya? The 23-year-old Latina is celebrating her birthday


Before the validity of the marriage came into question the owner of the chapel Marty Frierson told PEOPLE, “I didn’t know who it was until they pulled up.” “I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there. They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory. I called back 5 minutes later and was like, I got an Elvis, and there they were.” “They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis. They showed a lot [of] love and had a lot of fun,” he continued.

All in all, it looks like it was exactly what Frierson said- a lot of fun. Of course, this doesn’t mean a Kravis wedding isn’t on the way. Sources told TMZ they are planning “several” other celebrations with “lots of fanfare.” When the legal ceremony does happen, it will be the first marriage for Kardashian, who shares three children with ex Scott Disick, and the third marriage for Barker, who shares two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Before Moakler, the Blink-182 drummer was married to Melissa Kennedy.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Vibe

Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Seeks To End Guardianship, Requesting Full Custody

Click here to read the full article. Since Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death in March 2019, there’s been an intense custody battle over his now 13-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom. According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Asghedom’s mother, Tanisha Foster, is seeking to end the current guardianship that’s in place for Emani and is requesting full custody. Foster also additionally requested a “neutral experience financial planner” to manage Emani’s inheritance. At the time of Nipsey Hussle’s death, Foster granted guardianship of Asghedom to the late rapper’s immediate family; which includes his brother, Sam, and sister, Samantha.More from VIBE.comJoey Bada$$ Says...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Beyonce and Jay-Z look like the King and Queen of Hollywood

Beyonce made quite the impression as she opened the Oscars with her riveting performance of Be Alive from the movie King Richard. But the 40-year-old singer also delivered on the carpet as she wore a strapless neon green Valentino gown with long diamond earrings. Her husband Jay-Z looked very 007 in his cream colored tux jacket with a black tie and white shirt.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage License#Wedding#Gettyimages#Clark County#Tmz
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Snuggles Daughter True, 3, After Shading Blac Chyna’s Child Support Comments: Photos

Khloe Kardashian was spotted out and about with daughter True after shading Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna over recent comments. She’ll stand up on her word! Khloe Kardashian had no problem smiling and waving to the paparazzi while out with daughter True, 3 after she seemingly shaded her brother Rob Kardashian‘s ex Blac Chyna, who recently claimed she gets “no child support” from Rob. The mother-daughter pair were too cute as always, and Khloe even held True in her arm at one point as they enjoyed the sunny day.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

North West, 8, Sings ‘Encanto’s ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ In Epic New Video: Watch

North West and her friend transformed into all of the characters from ‘Encanto’ and gave an in-car performance of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno.’. Kim Kardashian posted proof that her 8-year-old daughter North West may have a future in show business! She and her friend Ryan Romulus dramatically reenacted Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The duo performed nearly the whole number with choreography and tons of energy. North took Pepa’s part while North sang as Felix and then as the song went on, the two switched off on parts. “North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it’s still stuck in my head lol,” Kardashian, 41, captioned.
MUSIC
Page Six

Pete Davidson, Travis Barker attend Scott Disick’s son Reign’s baseball game

From “boyz night” to baseball. Pete Davidson was spotted spending some quality time with Scott Disick and Travis Barker at Disick’s son Reign’s baseball game. An anonymous fan sent two photos to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi Sunday of herself and another girl with Davidson, Disick and Barker near a playground in California. “Met Pete, Scott, Travis, and the kids at my brother’s baseball game,” the fan wrote. Deuxmoi then clarified to its 1.4 million followers, “It was Reign’s game.” Davidson, 28, smiled in one photo while wearing black sunglasses, a white T-shirt, an unbuttoned flannel shirt and dark pants. He posed with Disick, 38, who...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy