Channel Seven 'in talks' for a second season of medical drama RFDS starring Stephen Peacocke despite low ratings

By A. James
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Outback medical drama RFDS may return to Channel Seven for a second season.

The show, about the lives of those serving in the Royal Flying Doctor Service, didn't deliver stellar ratings for Seven last year, but was sold to international broadcasters.

Brook Hall, the network's director of content scheduling, said at a recent industry conference that the show was a 'success', reports Variety Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFVrH_0f0a4xUl00
Making a comeback: Medical drama RFDS, starring Stephen Peacocke (pictured), may return to Channel Seven for a second season 

While the show flew under the radar for most Australians, Hall said RFDS was in fact Seven's second highest-rating locally made drama after Home and Away last year.

It was also sold to six major territories before its debut in August 2021.

RFDS premiered to a decent 604,000 metro viewers, but this figure fell to 417,000 for the finale, which isn't considered a sustainable audience for a drama series.

'We're actually in advanced discussions to try and get season two up,' Hall said. 'Because it did succeed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gIg9E_0f0a4xUl00
Mixed reception: The show, about the lives of those serving in the Royal Flying Doctor Service, didn't deliver stellar ratings for Seven last year, but was sold to international broadcasters 

Hall stressed that overnight metro ratings aren't the be-all and end-all, and there are other ways to measure a program's success, including BVOD and regional figures.

He said that with all the relevant numbers accounted for, RFDS regularly reached more than a million viewers in Australia.

'I loved that show,' he added. 'It's one of those ones that gets hurt by the old metrics [the overnight metro ratings system] the most.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46a3jA_0f0a4xUl00
The bigger picture: Brook Hall, Seven's director of content scheduling, said the show was a 'success' when its total audience - not just five-city metro - was taken into consideration 

Hall said Channel Seven was searching for ways to keep local premium drama alive on free-to-air television.

Filmed in remote Broken Hill, RFDS was produced by Endemol Shine Australia and has been bought by PBS in the United States and Channel 4 in the UK.

It has also been sold to New Zealand’s TVNZ, TV4 in Sweden, Belgium’s SBS and Talpa in the Netherlands.

#Drama#Television#Channel Seven#Rfds#Australians#Home And Away
Daily Mail

