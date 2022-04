Marian Hossa hasn’t played in a couple of years due to a unique allergy and skin reaction that prevents him from wearing hockey equipment. He’ll sign with the Chicago Blackhawks to say goodbye. Ryan Getzlaf will hang ’em up after this season, too. The NHL rumor mill is swirling like the winds on the great prairie as the Winnipeg Jets could be dismantled. Marty St. Louis has revitalized the Montreal Canadiens. His future will be decided this summer. And the Pittsburgh Penguins were served a lesson.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO