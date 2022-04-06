Are you a winner? Clock ticking on 8 unclaimed Michigan lottery prizes

WARREN, Mich. (WOOD) — The clock is ticking for several lucky lottery winners.

The Michigan Lottery announced Tuesday that the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize has yet to come forward and has one month left before the ticket expires. The winning ticket was sold on May 5, 2021, at the Warren Market on Mound Road in metro Detroit.

Tickets expire if they aren’t claimed within one year of the event drawing, with the money instead turned over to the School Aid Fund.

The ticket matched all five white numbers — 16, 23, 28, 40 and 63 — but missed the Powerball, which would have made the ticket worth $142 million.

The Michigan Lottery is holding onto eight unclaimed prizes worth at least $100,000, including a second winning ticket in Warren: a Lotto 47 winner that is worth $2.05 million. That ticket expires on Sept. 26. There is also another unclaimed million-dollar prize in Lansing from the Powerball drawing on Aug. 4, 2021.

An instant-win ticket in Kalamazoo remains unclaimed. According to the Michigan Lottery, a winning ticket for the Fast Cash Diamond Wild Time Progressive jackpot was bought Aug. 31, 2021. It was purchased at Fletcher’s Pub and is worth more than $145,000.

Anyone looking to cash in a prize worth $100,000 or more needs to submit a claim through the Michigan Lottery’s website and make an appointment with Lottery Headquarters in Lansing.

