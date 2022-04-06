ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Four CHP Officers Killed In Deadly ‘Newhall Incident’ Remembered 52 Years Later

By Jade Aubuchon
Santa Clarita Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Highway Patrol Newhall office, along with all CHP officers and other law enforcement members, remember four of their brothers killed during the infamous “Newhall Incident” 52 years ago this week. On April 5, 1970, shortly before midnight, Walt Frago, Roger Gore, James Pence and George...

www.hometownstation.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

3 freeway shootings in 24 hours leave LA drivers rattled

In the past 24 hours, there have been three shootings on Los Angeles freeways, and at least this point, authorities said they do not believe the shootings are connected in any way. "All three of them seem to be independent. They do not seem to be related whatsoever," Officer Marco Lizarraga, with the California Highway Patrol, said Tuesday nightThe most recent and third  shooting went down right after 5:30 p.m. on the 710 Freeway, just south of the 105 Freeway in Paramount. Sky9 was over the scene as paramedics appeared to load one adult and a child in an ambulance, the windows of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Resident Sentenced To Over 30 Years In Prison After Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

A Santa Clarita woman was sentenced to over 30 years in state prison after pleading guilty to over 10 felonies Monday following a fatal wrong-way crash in 2018. Nicole Thibault, from Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter, with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, eight counts of attempted murder with a vehicle with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of grand theft auto, said Ricardo Santiago, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office.
Santa Clarita Radio

Transient In Custody After Knocking Elderly Man Unconscious In Newhall

A transient was arrested for robbery Thursday after he allegedly knocked an elderly man unconscious before stealing his property. Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a reported robbery on Railroad Avenue and Market Street in Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Newhall, CA
City
Castaic, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Chp#Murder#California Highway Patrol
People

Couple Who Were Planning Summer Wedding Killed by Driver in Chase: 'They Both Loved Each Other So Much'

A couple in the midst of planning their summer wedding were killed in California early Saturday morning after their car was struck during a police chase. Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from a party when their vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, reported KACB. According to a GoFundMe created for their families, the party was a celebration of Jaramillo's birthday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTLA

Woman’s body found in sandy beach area in Long Beach

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a sandy beach area in Long Beach Sunday morning. Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Ocean Boulevard, where they found a woman dead in the sand near a building north of the beach bike path, Long Beach Police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WISH-TV

Friends, family remember Indy 15-year-old killed in car accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends gathered Monday to mourn the death of 15-year-old student DeShawn Holliday, who was killed in car accident Friday. Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe Holliday was riding in his sister’s car in the 6600 block of Rockville Road when the car collided with another vehicle. The crash pinned Holloway inside the vehicle and he died from his injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy