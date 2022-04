The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters that the first round of County Deer Advisory Council public meetings will take place March 21-31. At each meeting, county deer advisory councils will consider recommendations on holiday hunts, extended archery seasons and antlerless deer quotas for this year’s fall seasons. Everyone gets a say, and each county in Wisconsin has a County Deer Advisory Council to provide input and recommendations to the department on deer management within their county.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO