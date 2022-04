CHICAGO (CBS) -- A day after Mayor Lori Lightfoot narrowed down the list of potential Chicago casino locations from five choices to three, the City Council on Wednesday signed off on her plan to form a special committee that will be tasked with reviewing the bid that will be submitted by whichever site she ultimately chooses.The 35-12 vote by the Council will create a special aldermanic panel to be chaired by Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), who also chairs the Zoning Committee, and vice chaired by Ald. Jason Ervin (28th), who also chairs the Committee on Contracting Oversight and Equity, as...

