LHS18 PITCH.jpg

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Not only did six Bridgeport batters get a second at-bat in the top of the first inning, but three batters got multiple hits in the inning. It was all part of a 10-run first frame in which 15 Bridgeport batters came to the plate. They added more runs later, but the 10 were all the Indians needed in their 15-4 run-rule victory over East Fairmont in five innings on Thursday at Frank Loria Memorial Field.

