LHS18 PITCH.jpg

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — As rain and threatening skies dotted the landscape Thursday, some of the Lincoln High School softball players may have entertained thoughts of their game being postponed. But just the opposite happened, which may have led to the Cougars’ slow start. North Marion’s Haley...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South High School senior Kassidy Trimble made her decision to play softball for the Waynesburg University Yellow Jackets for her college career. Kassidy held her signing ceremony at the high school on Wednesday, and she was joined by her friends, teammates, and family members for...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior girls lacrosse team had no issue defeating Morgantown on its home turf 18-3 on Thursday night. Morgantown had the possession early on but once Emily Decker scored back-to-back goals, the momentum was on the Polar Bears’ side. Decker then assisted Chloe Travelstead for the Polar Bears’ third goal of […]
Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport held a preschool Easter egg hunt Thursday afternoon as the holiday approached. The egg hunt was originally planned for the soccer field at The Bridge Sports Complex, but it was moved indoors due to inclement weather. “Normally it’s outside, usually...
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Not only did six Bridgeport batters get a second at-bat in the top of the first inning, but three batters got multiple hits in the inning. It was all part of a 10-run first frame in which 15 Bridgeport batters came to the plate. They added more runs later, but the 10 were all the Indians needed in their 15-4 run-rule victory over East Fairmont in five innings on Thursday at Frank Loria Memorial Field.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Meigs senior Mallory Hawley and South Gallia senior Brayden Hammond both scored eight points apiece in the final high school basketball games of their respective careers on Saturday at the 19th annual Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis Classic held at Oldham Gymnasium at Parkersburg South High School.

Bridgeport High School cross country standout Bailey DeMoss solidified plans to continue running at the collegiate level on Thursday as he signed his National Letter-of-Intent with Fairmont State University. The signing ceremony took place in the BHS library in front of a crowd of family, friends, teammates and coaches. “I...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local rowing club lost part of their dock due to the heavy rainstorms recently. The Ohio Valley Rowing Club’s dock got loose after being hit by a tree and floated 18 miles down the river to Reedsville, Ohio. The OVRC received funds from the...
GLENVILLE, W.Va. — A national title has correlated into additional hardware for the Glenville State University women’s basketball team and coach Kim Stephens. On the strength of guiding GSU to the NCAA Division II National Championship, the Parkersburg South High School graduate has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the Furfari Award, which recognizes the College Coach of the Year for the state of West Virginia. Stephens also won the award in 2019.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County traveled down to Frank Loria field to hit the diamond with Notre Dame. A strong top of the first that featured seven runs from the Rebels was a huge factor in their 9-1 win. Bryar Lamp was the only guy from Ritchie County to...
GRAFTON — The Preston Knights’ baseball team dropped a pair of baseball games this week to the Grafton Bearcats on Tuesday and the Philip Barbour Colts on Wednesday. In the game against Grafton, the Bearcats jumped out to a quick lead early and then blew the game open in the fourth to take down the Knights, 14-1.
