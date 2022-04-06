ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

LHS18 PITCH.jpg

By Photo by Tammy Shriver
WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Both at...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Lincoln overcomes slow start to beat North Marion

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — As rain and threatening skies dotted the landscape Thursday, some of the Lincoln High School softball players may have entertained thoughts of their game being postponed. But just the opposite happened, which may have led to the Cougars’ slow start. North Marion’s Haley...
SHINNSTON, WV
WTAP

Kassidy Trimble signs with Wayneburg University to play softball

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South High School senior Kassidy Trimble made her decision to play softball for the Waynesburg University Yellow Jackets for her college career. Kassidy held her signing ceremony at the high school on Wednesday, and she was joined by her friends, teammates, and family members for...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNews

bp 2 gets a hit.JPG

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Not only did six Bridgeport batters get a second at-bat in th…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont Senior girls lax routs Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior girls lacrosse team had no issue defeating Morgantown on its home turf 18-3 on Thursday night. Morgantown had the possession early on but once Emily Decker scored back-to-back goals, the momentum was on the Polar Bears’ side. Decker then assisted Chloe Travelstead for the Polar Bears’ third goal of […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
Education
Fairmont, WV
Sports
City
Fairmont, WV
The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WVNews

WV Lottery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (five, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen) (four, zero, eight, eight)
LOTTERY
WVNews

WV Pittsburgh PA Zone Forecast

————— 260 FPUS51 KPBZ 080709. Including the cities of Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, and Hazelton. .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with. numerous rain showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. with gusts up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Wv News
WVNews

Water death

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 45-year-old male died after falling in the water Friday morn…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Police icon

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — A 70-year-old West Union woman who was wounded after a man exc…
WEST UNION, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport routs East Fairmont with huge 1st inning

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Not only did six Bridgeport batters get a second at-bat in the top of the first inning, but three batters got multiple hits in the inning. It was all part of a 10-run first frame in which 15 Bridgeport batters came to the plate. They added more runs later, but the 10 were all the Indians needed in their 15-4 run-rule victory over East Fairmont in five innings on Thursday at Frank Loria Memorial Field.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Point Pleasant Register

Locals play in BACF Classic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Meigs senior Mallory Hawley and South Gallia senior Brayden Hammond both scored eight points apiece in the final high school basketball games of their respective careers on Saturday at the 19th annual Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis Classic held at Oldham Gymnasium at Parkersburg South High School.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNews

WV Baltimore MD/Washington DC Zone Forecast

————— 836 FPUS51 KLWX 080836. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. .REST OF THE OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with. numerous rain showers with isolated thunderstorms in the. afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds...
ENVIRONMENT
WVNews

GSU's Stephens wins Furfari Award as top college coach

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — A national title has correlated into additional hardware for the Glenville State University women’s basketball team and coach Kim Stephens. On the strength of guiding GSU to the NCAA Division II National Championship, the Parkersburg South High School graduate has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the Furfari Award, which recognizes the College Coach of the Year for the state of West Virginia. Stephens also won the award in 2019.
GLENVILLE, WV
WDTV

Ritchie County baseball tops Notre Dame 9-1

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County traveled down to Frank Loria field to hit the diamond with Notre Dame. A strong top of the first that featured seven runs from the Rebels was a huge factor in their 9-1 win. Bryar Lamp was the only guy from Ritchie County to...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Liberty.RCB.basebox

Liberty (0-9) Jacob Fahey 2b 4 0 0 0, Brandon Haynes ss/1b 1 2 0 1, Jace Bartley p/ss 4 1 0 0, Brock Moore 1b/p 4 0 1 0, Landon Clevenger lf 4 0 3 3, Jayce Clevenger 3b 4 0 0 0, Lucas McPherson c 4 0 0 0, John Angiulli rf 2 1 0 0, Isaiah Clevenger cf 1 0 0 0. Totals 28 4 4 4.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Preston falls to Grafton, Philip Barbour

GRAFTON — The Preston Knights’ baseball team dropped a pair of baseball games this week to the Grafton Bearcats on Tuesday and the Philip Barbour Colts on Wednesday. In the game against Grafton, the Bearcats jumped out to a quick lead early and then blew the game open in the fourth to take down the Knights, 14-1.
GRAFTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy