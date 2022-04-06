ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanksville, PA

Flight 93 National Memorial to complete 10-year reforestation project

By Alexis Loya
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hesho_0f0a2bOR00

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A 10-year-long reforestation project to plant 150,000 native trees at the Flight 93 National Memorial will come to a close this month.

Since 2012, the National Park Service, Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial and the National Park Foundation have partnered to complete the “ Plant a Tree at Flight 93 ” project. Each year, volunteers come to help plant native tree seedlings across the land at the memorial.

This year, the last of the tree planting will take place April 22 and 23, which coincides with National Park Week. It is the longest ongoing volunteer service project at the memorial, the National Park Service said. It’s also the largest concentration of Restoration American Chestnut trees in North America.

LAST YEAR: Healing the grounds: Volunteers plant trees at Flight 93 National Memorial

“Plant a Tree at Flight 93 has been a tremendous event and represents one of the most successful and popular volunteer activities at the Memorial,” Fred Lukachinsky, president of the Friends of Flight 93, said. “This year will be no different. As we successfully close this chapter, we look forward to future opportunities to partner with our communities, the National Park Foundation and the National Park Service.”

The reforestation is part of the memorial’s original design and is meant to reclaim the former surface mine with native trees. Nearly 500 volunteers will help plant approximately 14,000 seedlings over 20 acres. During the past 10 years, a total of over 4,200 volunteers have helped plant the seedlings.

“Although this year will culminate with the conclusion of Plant a Tree at Flight 93, the original design intent by Architect Paul Murdoch has been achieved,” Flight 93 National Memorial Superintendent Stephen M. Clark said. “The Flight 93 National Memorial partnership plans to continue the tradition of bringing volunteers together and working on various elements across the 2,200-acre memorial landscape.”

The Friends of Flight 93 and the National Park Service said they are grateful to the many volunteers, sponsors and conservation partners who have contributed to the success of this decade-long project.

For more information regarding the Plant a Tree at Flight 93 project, visit nps.gov/flni .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Tobyhanna Army Depot looks to award warfighter of the quarter

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tobyhanna Army Depot is looking for nominations for its Warfighter of the Quarter Award. The award is given to an active duty, National Guard, or reserve member who is a distinguished individual in the unit and in the community. Unit commanders and leaders can submit nominations for the prestigious honor. […]
TOBYHANNA, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
Big Country News

Beach Restoration Project at Swallows Park Will Take Several Years to Complete

CLARKSTON - Maintenance crews have been working to fill in the old swim beach at Swallows Park in order to make way for a new, safer one. Staff from the Lower Granite Natural Resources Management Office, part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Walla Walla District, began bringing fill material into Swallows Park, near Clarkston, in November of 2021. The work is in preparation for work on the Swallows Beach Restoration Project, a 25-year effort to deal with sedimentation at the beach.
CLARKSTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shanksville, PA
Government
Shanksville, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Shanksville, PA
Deseret News

The Washington D.C. Temple site’s history is as American as the capital city itself

He designer of Radio City Music Hall and the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, a building praised by Frank Lloyd Wright as a once-in-a-century architectural achievement, received a curious invitation. In 1968, a member of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints approached Edward D. Stone about potentially designing the church’s soon-to-be-built Washington D.C. Temple.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Reforestation#Uban Construction#Wtaj#The National Park Service#The Friends Of Flight 93
WSYX ABC6

National Veterans Memorial and Museum debuts new 'Twenty-Year War' exhibit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum recently opened its newest special exhibition, The Twenty-Year War: Our Next Greatest Generation. The exhibition is derived from The Twenty-Year War, a book launched at the museum on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. Musem staff created...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBRE

Mohegan Sun Pocono brings new attractions, including Topgolf, this year

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mohegan Sun Pocono announced the debut of three new venues, including Topgolf Swing Suites, coming to the NEPA area this year. According to Mohegan Sun Pocono, starting in late April an all-new outdoor terrace bar, Embers Terrace will open. This new offering will be home to Adirondack-style seating, fire pits, live weekend […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pa. lawmaker wants to ban Delta-8 ‘to protect people’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It can get you high, and right now it is legal in Pennsylvania. It’s called Delta-8 and can be made from hemp. Today a Pennsylvania lawmaker unveiled a plan to ban the product. “The point is really to protect people,” said Senator Judy Schwank (D-Berks). Senator Schwank is a big proponent […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WBRE

Interstate 81 exit in Luzerne County set to temporarily close

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is announcing the closure of exit 164 from Interstate 81 Northbound to State Route 29 in Luzerne County beginning Thursday, April 7. PennDOT stated exit 164 (Nanticoke) will be closed starting April 7 through May 2022 for bridge repairs. The official date of reopening the exit in May is unclear at […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Thrillist

The Best Places to See Cherry Blossoms in DC This Spring

Spring in DC means just one thing: cherry blossoms. First planted in the capital in 1912 when the Mayor of Tokyo, Yukio Ozaki, gifted 3,000 Yoshino cherry trees to the city, the delicately blossoming trees are now synonymous with springtime in The District. While over a dozen cherry tree varieties...
LIFESTYLE
WBRE

Erie High School shooting suspect turns himself in

Update (8:22 p.m.) – The Erie County District Attorney confirmed to JET 24 Action News that the suspect is being held currently at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center. A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday morning. There is no word at this point if police have recovered the nine millimeter handgun which was used […]
ERIE, PA
WBRE

Father charged with involuntary manslaughter in son’s death

TREMONT BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man with involuntary manslaughter after an incident that killed his 9-month-old son in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in August, troopers reported to a home on Clay Street in Tremont Borough for the report of a 9-month-old boy in cardiac arrest. The child later […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Interstate 80 eastbound back open in Luzerne County

UPDATE: Interstate 80 eastbound is cleared of all debris from the crash and is now back open for travel. I-80 reopened at 8:20 p.m. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 80 eastbound, in Luzerne County closed Wednesday afternoon due to a tractor-trailer crash. According to PennDOT, I-80 eastbound is closed starting at mile marker 252 in […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Dog left in Crossing Outlets, police search for owners

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police search for owners who they say left a dog tied to a post at the Crossings Outlets. The Pocono Township Police Department was called to the report of a dog found tied to a post at the Tannserville Crossing Outlets, without a collar on. Police are asking for any information […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy