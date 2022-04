UNC basketball point guard Caleb Love had a big NCAA Tournament and Final Four and it very likely helped his NBA draft stock. While the Tar Heels guard has yet to decide on his future plans, his play surely helped, according to 247Sports who slotted him as a ‘winner’ during their “NBA Draft ‘Winners and Losers’ from the 2022 Final Four” series. 247Sports national writer Travis Branham writes: “It’s not even in question: The biggest winner on Saturday night was Caleb Love as he forever etched his name in North Carolina history by pouring in 28 points, leading the Tar Heels over their...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO