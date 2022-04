BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A correctional officer at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer has been arrested after an investigation into the death of an inmate in February. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins was involved in an altercation with inmate Victor Russo on February 16. Russo died on February 25 after he was found unresponsive in his cell with apparent blunt force trauma.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 29 DAYS AGO