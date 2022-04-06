ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

FSHS 9 LHS 8.jpg

By Photo by Tammy Shriver
WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — An injury...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Lincoln overcomes slow start to beat North Marion

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — As rain and threatening skies dotted the landscape Thursday, some of the Lincoln High School softball players may have entertained thoughts of their game being postponed. But just the opposite happened, which may have led to the Cougars’ slow start. North Marion’s Haley...
SHINNSTON, WV
WDTV

Morgantown softball pulls out a 6-1 victory over University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown softball played host to University for a classic Mohawk matchup. A solo homer in the bottom of the sixth from Emily Goldcamp was icing on the cake for the Mohigans win tonight, securing the victory for the red and blue, 6-1. Next up, Morgantown hosts...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WVNews

WV Lottery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (five, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen) (four, zero, eight, eight)
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
Education
Fairmont, WV
Sports
City
Fairmont, WV
WVNews

Liberty.RCB.basebox

Liberty (0-9) Jacob Fahey 2b 4 0 0 0, Brandon Haynes ss/1b 1 2 0 1, Jace Bartley p/ss 4 1 0 0, Brock Moore 1b/p 4 0 1 0, Landon Clevenger lf 4 0 3 3, Jayce Clevenger 3b 4 0 0 0, Lucas McPherson c 4 0 0 0, John Angiulli rf 2 1 0 0, Isaiah Clevenger cf 1 0 0 0. Totals 28 4 4 4.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Preston falls to Grafton, Philip Barbour

GRAFTON — The Preston Knights’ baseball team dropped a pair of baseball games this week to the Grafton Bearcats on Tuesday and the Philip Barbour Colts on Wednesday. In the game against Grafton, the Bearcats jumped out to a quick lead early and then blew the game open in the fourth to take down the Knights, 14-1.
GRAFTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpg#Lhs#Highschoolsports#Wv News
WVNews

WVU's Woods ready for big-time

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If you look carefully into the West Virginia secondary as it lines up against Pitt this fall in the 2022 opener, one thing will — or at least should — catch your eye. It is Charles Woods, a cornerback. Just look at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Sperry walk-off hit completes Eagles' rally to win

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Luke Sperry hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning, completing Robert C. Byrd’s late rally for a 5-4 win over Liberty in Big 10 Conference baseball action Thursday night at Frank Loria Memorial Field. The Eagles (6-2) trailed...
NUTTER FORT, WV
WVNews

Hopper’s 4-H Club

The Hopper’s 4-H Club met March 13 at the Friendsville Senior Center, and the mask regulation is gone because the Garrett County Public School system is no longer wearing masks. It was nice to see everyone’s smiling faces again. President Ava Cosner called the meeting to order; then...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Examiner Enterprise

LINKS TO PROGRESS: Bartlesville High Bruins fire 318 in second round of FVC tourney

There are steps of progress, there are leaps of progress. Earlier this week, the Bartlesville High boys’ golf team catapulted to a new realm of performance. During the second round of the Frontier Conference tourney, Bartlesville shaved 29 strokes off its first-round score, down to 318, to finish seventh out of the 10 teams at the Indian Springs Country Club.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
WDTV

Liberty falls to Robert C. Byrd in extra-inning walk-off

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Thursday afternoon’s contest between Liberty and Robert C. Byrd saw four lead changes, the final one by the Eagles all that was needed to take the win. Landon Clevenger got things going for Liberty in the first inning, batting an RBI single to score...
NUTTER FORT, WV
JC Post

Blue Jay baseball sweeps Emporia

Junction City defeated Emporia in varsity baseball at Rathert Field on Wednesday by the scores of 7-3 and 11-2. Junction City is 3-3 on the season. The Blue Jays won both junior varsity games as well.
EMPORIA, KS
The Hazard Herald

Girls’ All Mountain Basketball

The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. 2022 All Mountain Basketball Teams were voted on by Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Cameron Maynard. The All Mountain Team includes teams from the 15th Region, the 54th District in the 14th Region and Mingo County, W.Va. Stats, team success, injuries and...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy