FSHS 9 LHS 8.jpg

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — As rain and threatening skies dotted the landscape Thursday, some of the Lincoln High School softball players may have entertained thoughts of their game being postponed. But just the opposite happened, which may have led to the Cougars’ slow start. North Marion’s Haley...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown softball played host to University for a classic Mohawk matchup. A solo homer in the bottom of the sixth from Emily Goldcamp was icing on the cake for the Mohigans win tonight, securing the victory for the red and blue, 6-1. Next up, Morgantown hosts...
Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport held a preschool Easter egg hunt Thursday afternoon as the holiday approached. The egg hunt was originally planned for the soccer field at The Bridge Sports Complex, but it was moved indoors due to inclement weather. “Normally it’s outside, usually...
GRAFTON — The Preston Knights’ baseball team dropped a pair of baseball games this week to the Grafton Bearcats on Tuesday and the Philip Barbour Colts on Wednesday. In the game against Grafton, the Bearcats jumped out to a quick lead early and then blew the game open in the fourth to take down the Knights, 14-1.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Registration has opened for Harrison County Schools’ summer programs. These include Energy Express, middle school Summer Academy and high school Credit Recovery. Pamphlets were sent home with students and registration can be completed through the Harrison County Board of Education website. “There were...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If you look carefully into the West Virginia secondary as it lines up against Pitt this fall in the 2022 opener, one thing will — or at least should — catch your eye. It is Charles Woods, a cornerback. Just look at...
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Luke Sperry hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning, completing Robert C. Byrd’s late rally for a 5-4 win over Liberty in Big 10 Conference baseball action Thursday night at Frank Loria Memorial Field. The Eagles (6-2) trailed...
The Hopper’s 4-H Club met March 13 at the Friendsville Senior Center, and the mask regulation is gone because the Garrett County Public School system is no longer wearing masks. It was nice to see everyone’s smiling faces again. President Ava Cosner called the meeting to order; then...
There are steps of progress, there are leaps of progress. Earlier this week, the Bartlesville High boys’ golf team catapulted to a new realm of performance. During the second round of the Frontier Conference tourney, Bartlesville shaved 29 strokes off its first-round score, down to 318, to finish seventh out of the 10 teams at the Indian Springs Country Club.
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Thursday afternoon’s contest between Liberty and Robert C. Byrd saw four lead changes, the final one by the Eagles all that was needed to take the win. Landon Clevenger got things going for Liberty in the first inning, batting an RBI single to score...
The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. 2022 All Mountain Basketball Teams were voted on by Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Cameron Maynard. The All Mountain Team includes teams from the 15th Region, the 54th District in the 14th Region and Mingo County, W.Va. Stats, team success, injuries and...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Bats were hot early on for the Bridgeport Indians in Thursday night’s game against East Fairmont. It seemed the first inning was all Bridgeport needed to secure a 15-4 win in five innings. Aidan Paulsen started the night off with a 2 RBI single to put the first two runs on the board […]
Comments / 0