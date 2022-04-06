FSHS 9 LHS 8.jpg

There are steps of progress, there are leaps of progress. Earlier this week, the Bartlesville High boys’ golf team catapulted to a new realm of performance. During the second round of the Frontier Conference tourney, Bartlesville shaved 29 strokes off its first-round score, down to 318, to finish seventh out of the 10 teams at the Indian Springs Country Club.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO