Government watchdog faults US Postal Service analysis of new trucks

Gas prices are as high as they've ever been and many consumers will be paying more attention to gas mileage numbers, as well as electrified models, before buying a new vehicle. But it's not only consumers who are keeping an eye on mpg ratings. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced that it will be reinstating a high increase in penalties for automakers that don't meet fuel efficiency requirements. This applies to 2019 model year vehicles and newer. While this is good news for Tesla, the decision could cost Stellantis over $570 million based on the company's previous estimates.

TRAFFIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO