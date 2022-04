The designer who allegedly botched Shannon Beador’s “Real Housewives of Orange County” reunion dress is sharing his side of the story. “Project Runway” star Bones Jones took to his Instagram Story on Monday to reveal “the dress in discussion” – which was described to Page Six Style as “horrific.” Jones claimed he made the bright yellow piece in two days with help from a friend. He further alleged that he received only “3 measurements” from Beador and was working quickly before a trip to California. Despite the mishap, Jones said in another Instagram post that he’s “still extremely grateful” to Beador for the experience. “Project Runway”...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO