High Surf Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for southwestern Alabama...and northwestern Florida. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Baldwin, central Santa Rosa and south central Escambia Counties through 1145 AM CDT At 1053 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Robertsdale to 5 miles east of Fort Morgan. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Warrington, Gonzalez, Foley, Pace, Milton, Gulf Breeze, Orange Beach, Goulding, Robertsdale, Bagdad, Lillian, Myrtle Grove, Magnolia Springs, Bon Secour and Summerdale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
