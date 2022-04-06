Expectations no hassle for TinCaps star Hassell

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No pressure, no diamonds. And Robert Hassell III, well, when he gets on a diamond, it can be a beautiful thing.

With the 2022 season right around the corner, the 20-year old outfielder is the headliner on the TinCaps opening day roster. Ranked as the no. 2 prospect in the Padres farm system – and no. 37 in all of baseball – expectations are high for the six-foot-two, 195-pounder from Tennessee.

Drafted eighth overall out of high school in the 2020 MLB Draft, Hassell III spent most of last season at Low-A Lake Elsinore. However, he spent the final three weeks of the 2021 season with the TinCaps, hitting .205 with four home runs in 18 games. Three of those home runs came in one game, making him only the third TinCap ever to go deep three times in one contest.

Hassell and the TinCaps are set to open the season this Friday at Dayton. After a three-game series with the Dragons the Caps are off Monday, then host South Bend in Fort Wayne’s home opener at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Parkview Field.

