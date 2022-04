PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Third time’s the charm for making history for the Phoenix Suns. And it was against one of their biggest rivals. The Phoenix Suns notched their 63rd win of the season, which is a franchise record, by beating the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night with a final score of 121-110. The Suns started out slow but got hot in the third quarter, going on a 21-7 run and they never looked back. Devin Booker finished with 32 points, including six three-pointers. Deandre Ayton added 22 points and 13 rebounds.

