NBA

Deandre Ayton (rest) starting for Suns Tuesday; JaVale McGee back to bench

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will start Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Three...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Jae Crowder
Kyle Anderson coming off Grizzlies' bench on Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson will play with the second unit Tuesday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Jaren Jackson Jr. missed Friday's game due to a thigh injury, but on the injury report for Tuesday night, he didn't carry a designation into the day. He'll play and immediately start in his return to the court, sending Anderson back to the bench.
FanSided

Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard could be back for the Clippers’ playoff run

Injured Los Angeles Clippers Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard are healing well as the NBA Playoffs approach, signaling a potential return for the two. As the Los Angeles Clippers face off against the Phoenix Suns in a regular season preview of the playoffs, Clippers small forward Robert Covington made sure to remind everyone that the Clippers are that good without two of their best players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Lakers miss out on the playoffs after loss to Suns

Without LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Phoenix suns 121-110. This is the second time the Lakers have missed the playoff since James arrived in 2018.Russell Westbrook led the team in scoring with 28 points while making 50% of his field goals. Anthony Davis was close behind clocking in a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Austin Reaves helped off the bench with 18 points and six assists while shooting 60% from the field. However, the Sun's offense proved too much for the Purple and Gold with Phoenix making five more threes and 11 more field goals overall. Devin Booker led the Suns in scoring with 32 points while also grabbing seven boards and dishing out four assists. Deandre Ayton added 22 points while also grabbing 13 rebounds. The Lakers kept it close for the majority of the game but after dropping down to an 18-point deficit by the end of the third quarter struggled to claw their way back.The Lakers have missed the playoffs seven out of the last nine years. Before the 2013-2014 season, the Lakers had only missed the playoffs five times since 1948, when the team was founded in Minnesota. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Waive Former Lottery Pick

The 29-year-old was in his third season with Phoenix, and prior to that he had been on the Charlotte Hornets. In 2015, he was the ninth overall pick in the NBA Draft after a successful career for Wisconsin in college. This season, he had played in nine games, and averaged...
PHOENIX, AZ
