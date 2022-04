Kevin Cronin: REO Speedwagon’s front man on playing live again post-pandemic ('1on1 with Jon Evans') Kevin Cronin, the front-man for the chart-topping band REO Speedwagon, is the guest on the new episode of the '1on1 with Jon Evans' podcast. Cronin and the band will perform at the 2022 North Carolina Azalea Festival in Wilmington on Friday, April 8, at Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

