Illinois State

House approves divestment in Russia over Ukraine war

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse lawmakers uanimously passed a bill Tuesday that takes action in support of Ukraine. The legislation divests state pension funds from interests in Russia and Belarus and will make it easier to offer resources...

BBC

Ukraine war: Russian officials seize Swiss watches apparently worth millions

Russian officials have reportedly confiscated millions of dollars worth of luxury Audemars Piguet watches. The Swiss timepieces were seized from a shop by security service agents on Tuesday for allegedly violating customs rules, Swiss media report. It happened just days after Switzerland abandoned its traditional neutrality to join Western countries...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

How Russia's war in Ukraine could crush Belarus

In the summer months of 2020, an embittered Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was on the brink of losing his power amid massive domestic protests and Western sanctions. Then the Kremlin came to the rescue. Now Lukashenko is returning the favor by allowing his country to be a staging ground for...
POLITICS

