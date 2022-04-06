Beecher's Carmelo Harris named D3 Player of the Year

After a few days off due to statewide testing, Laredo high school baseball teams return to the diamond Friday to open the second round of district play. Programs such as Alexander, Nixon and United look to make a run toward a District 30-6A title while Cigarroa and Martin look to solidify a playoff spot in District 30-5A. Then there's St. Augustine, who will try to make a run at a league championship in TAPPS. While teams look to solidify their title chances and playoff hopes, several players look to strengthen their cases to become this year's Laredo Morning...

LAREDO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO