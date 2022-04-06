ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Beecher's Carmelo Harris named D3 Player of the Year

By Jonathan Deutsch
nbc25news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeecher senior guard Carmelo Harris makes it four years in a row a Beecher Buc has taken home the...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Five players to watch in All-City MVP race

After a few days off due to statewide testing, Laredo high school baseball teams return to the diamond Friday to open the second round of district play. Programs such as Alexander, Nixon and United look to make a run toward a District 30-6A title while Cigarroa and Martin look to solidify a playoff spot in District 30-5A. Then there's St. Augustine, who will try to make a run at a league championship in TAPPS. While teams look to solidify their title chances and playoff hopes, several players look to strengthen their cases to become this year's Laredo Morning...
LAREDO, TX
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell: Dolphins had a player who practiced every day reeking of alcohol

Lions coach Dan Campbell offered a vivid example of how much the NFL is willing to tolerate from a player if he helps his team win. Campbell described a time during his tenure with the Dolphins when the team had a player who routinely showed up to practice after drinking, but he said the Dolphins accepted it because of the player’s production.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Replay: Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders golf team wins in playoff

The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders must have felt like someone pulled the rug out from under them. After being presented their medals as the runner-up team in District 10-6A, UIL officials noticed an administrative error in last week's playoff with Rockwall at Cedar Creek Country Club in Kemp. The two...
TYLER, TX
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce They’ve Re-Signed Key Offensive Weapon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to address their offense via free agency. On Friday, the team officially announced that it has re-signed running back Giovani Bernard. After spending nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Bernard signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers in 2021. During his first season in Tampa Bay, he had 58 rushing yards and 123 receiving yards.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy