Hornets squashed by Heat’s three-point shooting in 144-115 loss

By Connor Lomis
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

MIAMI, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Hornets lost 144-115 to the Miami Heat Tuesday night.

Charlotte came hobbling into the match fresh off a 30 point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. They witnessed Joel Embiid post a 29 point, 14 rebound double-double.

On the other hand, Miami is looking to build upon its four-game win streak. They’re shooting 37.7% from downtown coming into the game, and they sure pulled the trigger Tuesday night.

The Heat shot 54.8% behind the arc in this one.

“Give them credit, they shot it well,” Borrego said. “After three it was a five-point game. They just got hot there in the fourth and we could’ve been a little better as well.”

Tyler Herro led the way with 35 points shooting 6-10 from three. Duncan Robinson added 21 on 7-11 shooting from three.

Jimmy Butler and Adebayo combined for 49 points.

Miles Bridges was the lonely light for Charlotte, dropping 29.

The Hornets kept it close for a majority of the game. They had a three-point lead heading into Q2 but faced a 10 point disadvantage headed into the half, 70-60.

A high-scoring first half it was, but Charlotte couldn’t seem to lock down on defense.

However, they held their own in Q3 and entered Q4 down 102-97.

When the fourth came around, it became all Miami. They took an 18-point lead with about seven minutes to go, and the Hornets could not catch up.

They allowed 144 points for the second straight game.

Charlotte will be back home to face the Orlando Magic Thursday at 7 p.m.

