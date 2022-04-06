ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville Visitors Bureau receives more than $32K to promote ‘Batter Capital of the World’ initiative

By WKMS
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 2 days ago

The Hopkinsville Visitors Bureau is getting funding through a United States Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant to promote its “Batter Capital of the World” initiative.

This $32,107 is just one chunk of the $5.5 million in funding the EDA is distributing between 103 tourism and destination and marketing organizations across 88 Kentucky counties. Brooke Jung, executive director of the Hopkinsville Visitors Bureau, said her organization applied for the funding with the goal of expanding its impact across the state and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hylFb_0f0ZzIpP00
Batter Capital merchandise at the Hopkinsville Visitors Bureau on East Ninth Street. (Photo courtesy of Brooke Jung, Visit Hopkinsville)

“We’re so appreciative of the state and of the governor and all of the parties involved with getting communities of our size funding that is really going to make a difference,” Jung said. “COVID was obviously so challenging for so many industries, and we’re so appreciative to be able to use these funds to help build back our community and attractions.”

Hopkinsville dubbed itself the “Batter Capital of the World” in August for its long-time production of wheat-based products at Continental Mills, Siemer Milling Company and the Hopkinsville Milling Company. Much of the funding will be diverted toward Batter Capital billboards, web content and other media.

Jung said one of the goals of this initiative is to “shine a light” on things that are already happening in Hopkinsville. Continental Mills, the oldest industry still operating in the city, produces more than 451 mixes from Krusteaz pancakes to Cracker Barrel biscuits; Siemer Milling produces 2 million pounds of flour every day; and Hopkinsville Milling produces Sunflour-branded mixes.

“We are such a huge ag community here in Christian County, and our farmers are doing amazing things,” she said. “We grow a very special type of wheat here — it’s a soft red winter wheat — which makes it ideal for use in things like cakes and pastries and baked goods, so it’s perfect for the types of products that are produced here.”

Tourists and residents alike can stop by the Hopkinsville Visitors Bureau on East Ninth Street to have their photo taken inside a giant mixing bowl or purchase Batter Capital merchandise. To spread the word outside city bounds, the bureau has run advertisements in Good Housekeeping, Martha Stewart Living and Kentucky Monthly magazines.

As part of the Western Waterlands region — bordered by the Mississippi and Ohio rivers and comprising Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley — the Hopkinsville Visitors Bureau will also develop joint efforts to promote tourism in neighboring communities and counties.

“We really want to get those folks that are looking for drive trips and day trips, as well as overnight visitors,” Jung said.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoptown Chronicle

CSX is preparing to close 4 rail crossings downtown

CSX Transportation will barricade four railroad crossings in downtown Hopkinsville on Wednesday, March 23 — at East Fifth, East Sixth, East 11th and East 12th streets between Clay and Campbell streets — in preparation for permanently closing the crossings to vehicle traffic, city officials announced. Drivers should pay...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Edgar Cayce celebration planned downtown

Cayce Day — organized by the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County, Visit Hopkinsville and Milkweed Health & Harmony Emporium — will be Saturday, March 26. Plans have been made for a day of activities to celebrate psychic Edgar Cayce’s roots in the community and his far-reaching impact that continues today.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Government
City
Mills, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Sioux City Journal

Sioux Gateway slated to receive more than $3.1 million

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux Gateway Airport is eligible to receive more than $3.1 million from the Iowa Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Fund. A total of $100 million is being offered through reimbursable grants to the eight publicly owned commercial service airports in Iowa as identified in the 2020 Iowa Aviation System Plan. The fund, which is being administered by the Iowa Department of Transportation, is made possible with allocations through Federal American Rescue Plan State Fiscal Recovery Funds.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Hoptown Chronicle

HUD to give Kentucky more than $70 million in disaster relief funds

Kentucky is set to receive about $74 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s disaster recovery funds. In a press conference on Tuesday, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge announced that HUD’s remaining nearly $3 billion of disaster recovery funds will go to aid state and city governments in recovering from natural disasters and creating “long term inclusive resilience” to climate change. The $2.214 billion dollars will go to 10 local governments and 13 state governments for 16 major disasters in 2021. The department is also allocating more than $700 million to five previously announced 2020 Disaster Recovery grants.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
Midland Daily News

Mecosta County Visitors Bureau joins statewide scavenger hunt

BIG RAPIDS — To celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week, the Mecosta County Visitors Bureau is once again teaming up with other destinations around Michigan for a statewide scavenger hunt. “National Travel and Tourism Week is May 1-7, and the Power of Travel recognizes the industry’s role in bringing...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martha Stewart Living#Kentucky Lake#Eda#Continental Mills#Siemer Milling Company#Batter Capital#Krusteaz
Augusta Free Press

Chesterfield Farm Bureau promotes agriculture education at historical park

Supporting agriculture is a core mission of Virginia Farm Bureau, and the organization helps expand agricultural awareness through community outreach. That’s why Chesterfield County Farm Bureau recently donated two Toggenburg goats to Henricus Historical Park in Chester. One of the oldest breeds in the U.S., the goats will become part of the park’s period-correct farm exhibit.
CHESTER, VA
Hoptown Chronicle

League of Women Voters slates candidate forums

Hopkinsville’s League of Women Voters will host several election forums that begin this week to help local voters learn more about the people seeking office. Twenty-three candidates accepted the invitation to participate in the forums and answer questions posed by the league. The forums at the Hopkinsville Municipal Center...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Rep. Comer to speak at Salute to Agriculture

U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., will be the keynote speaker for the annual Salute to Agriculture Eye Opener Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at the Silo Event Center, 110 John Rives Road. Comer is the former Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, serving one term before his election to Congress...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Ky. tourism agencies tout $5.3M in federal money

Tourism agency leaders across Kentucky touted more than $5 million dollars being allocated to support travel and outdoor recreation at the state capitol Wednesday, saying it would support the tourism industry in communities large and small recovering from pandemic impacts. A release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office states tourism and...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Hoptown Chronicle

Clemens exhibit aims to better represent diverse rural queer community

An exhibit uplifting stories of rural queer experiences is currently on display at the Clemens Fine Arts Gallery at West Kentucky Community & Technical College. The multimedia exhibit – entitled “The Country Queers Art Exhibit,” after the collective that assembled it – displays 70 framed photos of community members across the country. The exhibit features audio excerpts from interviews with LGBTQ+ community members. It will remain on display through April 29.
VISUAL ART
Hoptown Chronicle

Purple Heart recipients invited to HCC luncheon

Hopkinsville Community College is inviting Purple Heart recipients who reside in the area to a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 31, when the Military Order of the Purple Heart of Kentucky will make a special presentation. The Purple Heart is presented to service members who have been wounded or...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Librarians say bill could endanger nonpartisan mission of Kentucky’s public libraries

Some library advocates say a bill working its way through the Kentucky legislatures poses a threat to the nonpartisan mission of libraries. Senate Bill 167, sponsored by Republican Sen. Phillip Wheeler of Pikeville, would give judge-executives in most counties in the state the ability to decide who sits on public library boards. These boards have taxing authority and decide how local libraries are run. They play a role in renovations, programming, finances, personnel and even what books wind up on the shelves.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy