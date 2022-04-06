Hopkinsville Visitors Bureau receives more than $32K to promote ‘Batter Capital of the World’ initiative

The Hopkinsville Visitors Bureau is getting funding through a United States Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant to promote its “Batter Capital of the World” initiative.

This $32,107 is just one chunk of the $5.5 million in funding the EDA is distributing between 103 tourism and destination and marketing organizations across 88 Kentucky counties. Brooke Jung, executive director of the Hopkinsville Visitors Bureau, said her organization applied for the funding with the goal of expanding its impact across the state and beyond.

Batter Capital merchandise at the Hopkinsville Visitors Bureau on East Ninth Street. (Photo courtesy of Brooke Jung, Visit Hopkinsville)

“We’re so appreciative of the state and of the governor and all of the parties involved with getting communities of our size funding that is really going to make a difference,” Jung said. “COVID was obviously so challenging for so many industries, and we’re so appreciative to be able to use these funds to help build back our community and attractions.”

Hopkinsville dubbed itself the “Batter Capital of the World” in August for its long-time production of wheat-based products at Continental Mills, Siemer Milling Company and the Hopkinsville Milling Company. Much of the funding will be diverted toward Batter Capital billboards, web content and other media.

Jung said one of the goals of this initiative is to “shine a light” on things that are already happening in Hopkinsville. Continental Mills, the oldest industry still operating in the city, produces more than 451 mixes from Krusteaz pancakes to Cracker Barrel biscuits; Siemer Milling produces 2 million pounds of flour every day; and Hopkinsville Milling produces Sunflour-branded mixes.

“We are such a huge ag community here in Christian County, and our farmers are doing amazing things,” she said. “We grow a very special type of wheat here — it’s a soft red winter wheat — which makes it ideal for use in things like cakes and pastries and baked goods, so it’s perfect for the types of products that are produced here.”

Tourists and residents alike can stop by the Hopkinsville Visitors Bureau on East Ninth Street to have their photo taken inside a giant mixing bowl or purchase Batter Capital merchandise. To spread the word outside city bounds, the bureau has run advertisements in Good Housekeeping, Martha Stewart Living and Kentucky Monthly magazines.

As part of the Western Waterlands region — bordered by the Mississippi and Ohio rivers and comprising Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley — the Hopkinsville Visitors Bureau will also develop joint efforts to promote tourism in neighboring communities and counties.

“We really want to get those folks that are looking for drive trips and day trips, as well as overnight visitors,” Jung said.