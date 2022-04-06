ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

General Motors and Honda team up to build a $30,000 electric car

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ysXfd_0f0ZysGq00
SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg/Getty Images

CNN — Honda and General Motors, two of the biggest car companies in the world, believe they can crack the code to produce a low-cost electric vehicle. And, they want to do it together.

The two companies announced Tuesday that they will team up on electric car development with the goal of selling millions of low-cost electric vehicles. All of the vehicles will rely on a shared battery architecture, but they will continue to be branded distinctly as either GM or Honda cars, CNN reported.

The automakers will also explore ways to develop new, cheaper batteries that improve vehicle performance and sustainability. Both companies are already examining new options like silicon, lithium-metal, and solid-state batteries.

GM said that it will offer a compact SUV for less than $30,000 as early as 2027, though the company declined to say if it would be sold in North America. Honda declined to reveal pricing for new offerings that may emerge from the partnership. It has already said it will launch the electric Honda Prologue, an SUV, and an Acura electric SUV in 2024, and plans for additional electric vehicles later this decade.

“Both companies recognize that reaching our targets for zero emissions means accelerating the adoption curve and removing the barriers for consumers to transition to EVs,” GM vice president of electric and autonomous vehicles Ken Morris said on a call with reporters.

Both automakers said they will share technology, design, and marketing strategies to better succeed. Equipment and processes will be standardized, according to the Honda vice president Rick Schostek.

“This win-win relationship enables us to accomplish more together than either company can do alone,” Schostek said.

Both GM and Honda worked together for years, including on fuel cell systems and hydrogen storage as early as 2013, CNN said. In 2018, Honda joined GM’s electric battery development and supports its fully autonomous driving effort.

GM and Honda will focus on developing compact crossovers, which account for 13 million units sold, according to Morris.

“This project aims to do something other manufacturers haven’t been able to achieve,” Morris said. “Develop a series of EVs in the most popular segments with great quality at high volume.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
Thrillist

General Motors Is Recalling 740,000 of Its SUVs

On Tuesday, General Motors announced a recall of more than 740,000 of its GMC Terrain SUVs dating between 2010 and 2017 model years. According to NBC, the headlight beams have been deemed too bright, causing a dangerous glare for oncoming drivers. The Detroit-based manufacturer tried to avoid the recall, even...
CARS
TheStreet

Who Can Afford a Tesla, Ford or Chevy Electric Vehicle?

Electric vehicles are undeniably the future of the automobile industry. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report are looking to lead the charge to produce millions of EVs over the next few years with several other EV makers ramping up operations as well. Among the other auto makers making their way into the market are Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) , Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report, Stellantis (STLA) - Get Stellantis N.V. Report, Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report and Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report, just to name a few.
CARS
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
GAS PRICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Morris
fordauthority.com

Ford Reorganization Plan Will Not Be Replicated By General Motors

Cross-town rivals Ford and General Motors are both in the midst of their own major EV push that involves huge investments and grand plans for mass electric vehicle production. As the two iconic American automakers are bitter rivals, both often mimic each others’ moves, launching similar certified pre-owned vehicle services, driver-assist technology, and even warning dealers about slapping excessive markups on desirable new products. However, it doesn’t seem as if GM will copy a recently announced Ford reorganization plan that will split its operations into two distinct entities – Model e for EVs and Ford Blue for ICE vehicles – according to the Detroit Free Press.
BUSINESS
WSOC Charlotte

Toyota buyers soon will lose US electric vehicle tax credits

DETROIT — (AP) — Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles. The automaker expects that sometime before the end of June it will reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits, Bob Carter, Toyota's head of North American sales, said Wednesday. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero, as Tesla and General Motors already have.
INCOME TAX
FOXBusiness

Toyota is still outselling General Motors in 2022

After becoming the bestselling automaker in the U.S. last year, Toyota has remained in the top spot through the first quarter of 2022. Toyota sold 514,592 vehicles through March to edge out GM's total of 512,946. Both were down significantly compared to the same period last year as supply chain issues continue to hamper production, dropping by 14.7% and 20.1%, respectively.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Gm#Electric Cars#Cnn#Honda Prologue#Acura
TheStreet

GM and Honda Want to Sell Low-Cost Electric Cars

At one point during Tuesday's conference call, a reporter asked for a definition of the word "affordable." The question was posed to Ken Morris, executive vice president of electric, autonomous and fuel cell programs at General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, and Rick Schostek, executive vice president of corporate operations at American Honda (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
insideevs.com

GMC Hummer EV: New Film Shares How Electric Supertruck Came To Life

GMC and A+E Networks just announced the premiere of the upcoming film, “REVOLUTION: GMC HUMMER EV,” a 60-minute documentary that reveals the story of the electric truck's development. The Hummer EV was developed in record time by a handpicked group of GM employees. In order for automakers to...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

VW Group Will Kill 60% of Its Cars By 2030

The Volkswagen (VW) group dropped a bombshell. The group revealed to the Financial Times that it would be phasing out volume sellers to focus more on its more premium offerings—e.g. its more expensive, higher-profit models. What will happen to beloved, sub-$40,000 cars like the Jetta, the Golf, and the Audi A3?
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Carmakers Dream of Clean, Green, Mean Electric Machines

WASHINGTON, England (Reuters) - An electric car is a clean car, right? If only it were so simple. From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These...
BUSINESS
The Blade

Dana wins award from General Motors

Dana Incorporated has won the 2021 General Motors Overdrive Award, the Maumee-based company announced Monday. The Overdrive Award is one of General Motors’ Supplier of the Year Awards which are given out every year to the auto giant’s top suppliers who meet the criteria of sustainability, innovation, relationships, total enterprise cost, launch excellence, and safety.
MAUMEE, OH
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For General Motors

Within the last quarter, General Motors (NYSE:GM) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for General Motors. The company has an average price target of $69.86 with a high of $100.00 and a low of $44.00.
ECONOMY
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy