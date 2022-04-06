ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Big Celebrity Brings a Major New Project to the Las Vegas Strip

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yk89F_0f0ZymDi00

Those who follow football will know that the culture around the sport can be larger than life — from drafts to the Super Bowl, fans will go wild over every move star players make.

That's why the latest announcement from NFL star Rob Gronkowski is sure to send many an NFL heart aflutter.

The free agent tight end and four-time Super Bowl champion just announced that he will host a major Las Vegas party on the weekend of the pro football draft.

What Is Gronk Doing This Time?

"This shall be a great day in the sun☀️ at @EncoreBeachClub with a live performance from my boys @thechainsmokers, unmatched Gronk bro energy⚡️ and a celebration of all the new rookies entering the league," Gronkowski wrote in an Instagram post that gathered over 16,000 likes.

The description sounds a lot like a football-themed rave.

Held at Sin City's Encore Beach Club on April 29, the event that Gronkowski dubbed Gronk Beach Las Vegas will feature food, music and a lot of partying.

The Chainsmokers will headline the event while musicians like Kim Lee, DJ Five and Deux Twins alongside "custom Gronk decor."

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, around 5,000 people are expected to show up ready to party.

As the even takes place at the same time as the annual NFL Draft Party, it is not clear what pushed to host the event. Currently a free agent, he had retired briefly in 2019 before coming back for two more seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If You Haven't Noticed, Gronk Is A Big Partier

Gronkowski has not yet announced whether he will commit to another season, and amidst Tom Brady's recent return from retirement, a lot of fans are tracking his every move.

Gronk, meanwhile, is a big fan of these types of rave-style parties.

Taking place just before the pandemic came to the U.S., the Gronk Beach Party Miami had over 3,000 people jamming on the beach in what was supposed to be Gronk's send-off.

Some VIP passes went for over $20,000 while Gronk returned to the NFL shortly after in April 2020.

This year, the 2022 NFL draft is poised to become one of Vegas' biggest weekends of the year as the league selects newly eligible players from April 28 to 30.

"We are going to show Vegas how to party," Gronkowski said in a Zoom presentation on Monday. "I'll show Vegas what's up ... It's going to be insane."

What's Going On With The NFL These Days?

As the league prepares for a new draft season, it has both kept a tight wrap on the image it projects and loosened its rules somewhat.

After lifting the ban on liquor advertisements in 2017 and allowing alcohol brands to use players' likenesses in its advertisements in 2019, the NFL recently allowed crypto exchanges to buy Super Bowl advertisements and negotiate advertising deals with individual teams.

"What should be super clear is we are not promoting cryptocurrency, that’s not part of our policy here," Joe Ruggiero, NFL senior vice president of consumer products, said last month.

"What we’re exciting about is the broader applications of blockchain technology," he said.

Sin City, meanwhile, is fast becoming a major destination for various sporting events and gatherings.

The 2024 Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium while two National Basketball Association-ready arenas currently being built on the Las Vegas Strip.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Caesars Likely to Sell an Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip. The two casino companies each own multiple properties, which gives them enormous flexibility when it comes to attracting guests or even offering gamblers free rooms.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Rob Gronkowski Gives Update on NFL Return Following Tom Brady's Un-Retirement

Tom Brady is returning to the NFL despite announcing his retirement in February. But does this mean Rob Gronkowski reunites with Brady and re-signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? The 32-year-old tight end recently spoke to TMZ Sports and was asked if he'll play football this year. "I knew if...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Rob Gronkowski Said About Patriots

“I’ve seen that happen before. Not with the Patriots, though,” Gronkowski said. “They’ll probably pull you before you hit that bonus there…. Yikes. Why is there so much animosity between players like Rob Gronkowski or Tom Brady and the New England Patriots?. “I really can’t stand...
NFL
NBC Sports

Gronk takes a swipe at Patriots with contract incentives comment

Rob Gronkowski has suggested several times in recent years that he doesn't love how the New England Patriots do business. He offered another rather strong suggestion Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The former Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end admitted he's seen players go out of their way...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Patriots fans not happy with Gronk’s bonus dig

Rob Gronkowski will always be remembered for being part of three Super Bowl champion teams for the New England Patriots, but the tight end is doing himself too many favors in the eyes of Patriots fans these days. Gronk stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week and took a not-so-subtle...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady Had Surprising Reason For Initial Retirement

We’re starting to gain a better understanding as to why Tom Brady retired – and then un-retired – earlier this offseason. Per NFL insider Mike Florio, Brady didn’t retire with the intention to walk away from football. Brady reportedly retired to get away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Las Vegas Strip#Nfl Draft#American Football#Encore Beach Club#Nfl Draft Party#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Boston

Rob Gronkowski joked about the Patriots during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel

"I shouldn't have said that." Rob Gronkowski, who spent nine years in New England with the Patriots, has never been above poking some fun at his former team. Speaking in an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday, the 32-year-old was asked about the sequence of events in the Buccaneers’ 2021 regular season finale in which Gronkowski asked for Tom Brady’s help in getting one more catch so that he could hit a contract incentive (triggering a million-dollar bonus).
NFL
Fox5 KVVU

Aerosmith residency coming back to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Aerosmith is bringing its residency back to Las Vegas. “Aerosmith: Deuces are Wild” heads to Dolby Live at Park MGM for 24 dates beginning Friday, June 17. The 24 dates going on sale are:. June 2022: 17, 20, 23, 26, 29. July 2022: 2,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Took A Jab At The Patriots

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is a legend for the New England Patriots on par with every great player just short of Tom Brady. But with his NFL career currently in limbo, he’s taking a swipe at his former team. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gronkowski was asked about the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
Field Level Media

Gronk not ready, willing to fully commit to football

As it is the offseason, Gronk wants to Gronk. That means the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and other potential suitors can cross Rob Gronkowski‘s name off any offseason workouts lists, but a second spin at retirement could also be in the offing. Gronkowski said he still isn’t sure about his...
NFL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy