ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Kansas’ rep from the American Song Contest is moving on to the semifinals

By Carina Branson
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7muo_0f0ZwQFg00

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) — Before NBC’s American Song Contest’s started its third round of qualifiers on Monday, April 4, the hosts announced the four semifinalists from last week’s live performances. Among those semifinalists is the representative from Kansas, Broderick Jones.

Semifinalists from the second round of qualifiers :

  1. Kentucky: Jordan Smith
  2. North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks
  3. Kansas: Broderick Jones
  4. Montana: Jonah Prill
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YtZjk_0f0ZwQFg00
    American Song Contest: Kansas’ Broderick Jones performing live. Courtesy: Trae Patton/NBC
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kDGc_0f0ZwQFg00
    American Song Contest: Kansas’ Broderick Jones performing live. Courtesy: Trae Patton/NBC
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35XZeR_0f0ZwQFg00
    American Song Contest: Kansas’ Broderick Jones performing live. Courtesy: Trae Patton/NBC
Country music icon performing at Kansas State Fair

Broderick Jones

According to the American Song Contest , Jones is a 27-year-old singer and songwriter from Olathe, Kansas, known for his “smooth vocals and gravitating stage performances.” His dream is to become the biggest artist from Kansas, and he believes that if he can make it from here, anyone can.

“If you’re just now tuning in, stay tuned in! ‘Cause, we’re just getting started. Broderick Jones, don’t forget the name,” said Jones.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JB6Um_0f0ZwQFg00
    American Song Contest representative, Broderick Jones. Courtesy: Broderick Jones.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XwL5X_0f0ZwQFg00
    American Song Contest representative, Broderick Jones. Courtesy: Broderick Jones.

Keep up with Jones by following him on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and/or TikTok . To find out where you can listen to his music, click here .

Kansas State Fair to host first-ever Rock the Fair: Battle of the Bands

American Song Contest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VwGK_0f0ZwQFg00
American Song Contest hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. Courtesy: NBC.

The American Song Contest is an 8-week live entertainment event where 56 up-and-coming artists will compete to win the country’s vote for the best hit song. The contest is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson. The live competition will consist of three rounds: the qualifying rounds, the semifinals, and the grand final. Viewers will be able to go online to post their votes . At the end of the show, a professional jury selects one artist or band to immediately move on to the semifinals. The other three semifinalists are then announced at the beginning of next week’s show.

Semifinalists from the first round of qualifiers:

  1. Rhode Island: Hueston
  2. Oklahoma: AleXa
  3. Connecticut: Michael Bolton
  4. Puerto Rico: Christian Pagán

To view all of the acts to date, check out NBC’s YouTube channel . They post every performance from the American Song Contest after they air.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Double homicide victims were living in shed, court documents say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New court documents have been released regarding the deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan on Super Bowl Sunday. Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Super Bowl Sunday and charged five days later. According to an affidavit, on […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Check your home, your car – $1M ticket set to expire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone in Kansas could be the winner of $1 million and not know it. And time is running out for them to claim the prize. The Kansas Lottery says that a Mega Millions ticket that someone bought in south-central Kansas last year is worth $1 million, but it is going to […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Olathe, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Entertainment
State
Connecticut State
State
North Dakota State
Olathe, KS
Entertainment
State
Kentucky State
State
Montana State
City
Olathe, KS
State
Rhode Island State
KSN News

23 convictions for Wichita drug ring run from prison

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost two dozen people have been convicted of being involved in a Wichita drug ring. Investigators say a man doing time for murder was the mastermind from his prison cell. This week, a federal jury convicted the final two defendants in the case. KSN first reported about the drug ring two […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Michael Bolton
Person
Snoop Dogg
KSN News

Car race in south Wichita leads to 3 injured in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders were on the scene of a collision in south Wichita on Monday afternoon. The crash occurred near the intersection of 47th Street South and Palisade Avenue. According to Wichita Police Department Patrol South Lieutenant Michael Linnehan, officers were dispatched to a crash around 4:55 p.m. and found that a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

First Kansas tornado of 2022

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas’ first tornado of 2022 touched down in Jefferson County Tuesday night. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Topeka, it developed at 7:56 p.m. near Ozawkie and ended at 8:06 p.m. around Nortonville. The tornado’s path was 9.7 miles in length and 10 yards in width. NWS rated […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#The American Song Contest#Ksnw#American Song Contest#Nbc Country#Kansas State Fair#Twitter
KSN News

Salina police find body in Smoky Hill River

SALINA, KAN. (KSNW) — A body was found in a river by police Saturday morning. According to the Salina Police Department, around 9:48 a.m. officers responded to Bill Burke Park at 1501 E. Crawford St. regarding a person floating face down in the Smoky Hill River. When officers arrived, they found a man in the […]
SALINA, KS
KSN News

2 truck drivers killed in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two semi tractor-trailers crashed at a Butler County intersection Monday morning, killing both drivers. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. on April 4, at Southwest 150th and Santa Fe Lake Road, also known as Salter Road. Butler County Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff said a truck pulling an empty flatbed was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
KSN News

Suspect identified in SWAT involved incident

JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect involved in a homicide in Joplin late last week has been identified. The Joplin Police Department said 44-year-old James A. Weiss Jr. (pictured above) of Joplin died of a single, self-inflected gunshot wound following an attempted arrest by the Joplin S.W.A.T. Team late Thursday night (3/31). An official autopsy on Weiss […]
JOPLIN, MO
KSN News

Kansas man seriously injured in rollover crash

MITCHELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Sunday, April 3. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 12:11 a.m. in Mitchell County, one mile east of Cawker City. A KHP crash log reports 71-year-old Monte Jackson, of Glen Elder, Kan., was driving […]
MITCHELL COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy