Kansas’ rep from the American Song Contest is moving on to the semifinals

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) — Before NBC’s American Song Contest’s started its third round of qualifiers on Monday, April 4, the hosts announced the four semifinalists from last week’s live performances. Among those semifinalists is the representative from Kansas, Broderick Jones.

Semifinalists from the second round of qualifiers :

American Song Contest: Kansas’ Broderick Jones performing live. Courtesy: Trae Patton/NBC

American Song Contest: Kansas’ Broderick Jones performing live. Courtesy: Trae Patton/NBC

American Song Contest: Kansas’ Broderick Jones performing live. Courtesy: Trae Patton/NBC

Broderick Jones

According to the American Song Contest , Jones is a 27-year-old singer and songwriter from Olathe, Kansas, known for his “smooth vocals and gravitating stage performances.” His dream is to become the biggest artist from Kansas, and he believes that if he can make it from here, anyone can.

“If you’re just now tuning in, stay tuned in! ‘Cause, we’re just getting started. Broderick Jones, don’t forget the name,” said Jones.

American Song Contest representative, Broderick Jones. Courtesy: Broderick Jones.

American Song Contest representative, Broderick Jones. Courtesy: Broderick Jones.

Keep up with Jones by following him on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and/or TikTok . To find out where you can listen to his music, click here .

American Song Contest

American Song Contest hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. Courtesy: NBC.

The American Song Contest is an 8-week live entertainment event where 56 up-and-coming artists will compete to win the country’s vote for the best hit song. The contest is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson. The live competition will consist of three rounds: the qualifying rounds, the semifinals, and the grand final. Viewers will be able to go online to post their votes . At the end of the show, a professional jury selects one artist or band to immediately move on to the semifinals. The other three semifinalists are then announced at the beginning of next week’s show.

Semifinalists from the first round of qualifiers:

To view all of the acts to date, check out NBC’s YouTube channel . They post every performance from the American Song Contest after they air.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.