NBA

Celtics' Nik Stauskas: Missing third straight game

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Stauskas is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls with a right ankle...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons have ‘real interest’ in acquiring PG Jalen Brunson

According to a report from James Edwards of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons are interested in adding PG Jalen Brunson during the offseason. Outside of Doncic, the Dallas roster is absent of stars. It just carries really good role players. Jalen Brunson is a tremendous secondary ballhandler who can create his own shot, is a terrific spot-up shooter and possesses great basketball instincts. He’s also a free agent this summer, and the Pistons have real interest in him, per sources. Brunson next to Cunningham would be one difficult backcourt to deal with offensively and would look nearly identical to how Doncic and Brunson play together.
DETROIT, MI
State
Maine State
ESPN

Durant leads big rally at MSG as Nets storm past Knicks

NEW YORK -- — Kevin Durant loves being part of New York's basketball rivalry, even finds it funny when he hears from the opposing fans. He should enjoy it. When it comes to the Knicks, Durant always gets the last word. Durant had 32 points, 11 assists and 10...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles amid shooting woes

Tatum produced 16 points (5-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-94 win over the Bulls. Tatum's 10 rebounds helped to pad a tepid scoring total in Wednesday's win. Tatum only completed 27.7 percent of his shots and managed just one three-pointer in eight attempts. It's still yet to be determined if the Celtics will rest Tatum for the second half of a back-to-back Thursday, limit his minutes or give him his usual heavy workload.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Cooks Knicks again

Curry logged 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 110-98 victory over New York. Across two games in a Nets uniform against the Knicks, Curry has knocked down nine of 16 threes while recording a plus-45 in the box score. Curry's playing time has increased and stabilized over his past four games, likely symbolizing his strong role heading into postseason play.
NBA
Nik Stauskas
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Leads way in rout of former club

McCollum contributed 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Thursday's 127-94 win over the Trail Blazers. The 30-year-old guard got some sweet revenge against the team that traded him earlier this season, leading the Pelicans in scoring in a game they dominated from the second quarter on. McCollum has looked sharp since missing two games in March due to a stint in the COVID-19 protocols, averaging 24.2 points, 5.6 assists, 3.9 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.7 steals over the last 12 games.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Sticking around with Utah

Monroe agreed Thursday with the Jazz on a rest-of-season contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. After Monroe's 10-day deal with Utah expired Wednesday, the team will be keeping him around on a more permanent basis to provide depth at center behind Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside. Between stops with Utah, Milwaukee, Washington and Minnesota this season, Monroe has appeared in 13 games while averaging 5.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.6 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Pours in 23 points in wun

McCollum amassed 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and four steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 win over the Kings. McCollum continues to thrive with the Pelicans. He can flash tremendous upside with scoring totals of 30-plus points and also excels with excellent secondary numbers on a consistent basis.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Bulls#The G League#Maine Celtics
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Probable vs. Cavaliers

Curry (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports. Curry is dealing with some soreness in his ankle following a return from a two-game absence, but he's still expected to play. Over his past five appearances, he's averaged 14.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.2 minutes.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Seth Curry (ankle) probable for Friday's game against Cleveland

Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Curry is expected to suit up after Brooklyn's guard was able to log 29 minutes on Wednesday. In a tough spot against a Cleveland unit ranked sixth in defensive rating, our models project Curry to score 24.3 FanDuel points.
CLEVELAND, OH
NOLA.com

Herb Jones, Pelicans swat away Trail Blazers in blowout win

The New Orleans Pelicans’ regular-season leader in minutes was a second-round pick in July’s draft. Entering Thursday’s game, Herb Jones had logged 2,292 minutes this season, 79 more than center Jonas Valanciunas, who ranked second on that list. As a rookie, Jones has already established himself as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Resting on back-to-back

Mitchell will be rested for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City. The Jazz played an overtime game against Memphis on Tuesday night, so Mitchell will get the night off against an inferior opponent on the second half of the back-to-back. Mike Conley will also rest for Utah. Expect both players to return to action Friday against Phoenix.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out Wednesday

Ayton is out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to right ankle soreness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. This is essentially just rest for Ayton and the other three key starters getting the night off. JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo should see nearly all the minutes at center.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Done for night

Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
NHL

