Clippers' Brandon Boston: Off injury report

Recently, Los Angeles Lakers future Hall of Famer LeBron James joined “The Shop” and revealed which player he would most like to play with that is currently in the NBA. James said he wanted to play with the Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Curry was on 95.7...
Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
Memphis Grizzlies (55-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Denver Nuggets' 116-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets are 28-22 in Western Conference games. Denver...
The Celtics dominated from wire to wire in Wednesday's 117-94 win against the Bulls. The victory moves them into second in the East, two games behind the Heat and half a game ahead of the Bucks, who they play Thursday. Now, for a deep dive into a game where Boston established its dominance early ...
Led by Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell and the Toronto Raptors won the 2019 NBA Championship. Alongside Leonard and Paul George in Los Angeles, Powell believes the LA Clippers can do the same thing for years to come. The current LA Clippers roster took years to construct, but entering the 2022...
The Washington Wizards lost to the Hawks 118-103 in Atlanta on Wednesday night. Here are five observations from what went down... As the Wizards are playing out the string of their season, eliminated from postseason play, they got a glimpse on Wednesday night of one of the last teams to qualify for the play-in tournament in the East, the Atlanta Hawks. It was a reminder of how strong and unusually deep the conference has become.
Still in the hunt for the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics face a tough task ahead of them in the Chicago Bulls, who recently clinched a playoff spot for the first-time since 2017. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
There’s no other way to put it, but the Chicago Bulls are in a funk. They have now lost three straight games after getting blown out by the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, 117-94. The slump couldn’t come at a worse time for the Bulls, who have lost their...
New Orleans Pelicans (36-44, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (55-25, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts New Orleans trying to extend its nine-game home winning streak. The Grizzlies are 10-5 against division opponents. Memphis is the Western Conference leader with 14.1 offensive rebounds per...
Monroe agreed Thursday with the Jazz on a rest-of-season contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. After Monroe's 10-day deal with Utah expired Wednesday, the team will be keeping him around on a more permanent basis to provide depth at center behind Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside. Between stops with Utah, Milwaukee, Washington and Minnesota this season, Monroe has appeared in 13 games while averaging 5.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.6 minutes.
Ayton is out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to right ankle soreness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. This is essentially just rest for Ayton and the other three key starters getting the night off. JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo should see nearly all the minutes at center.
Irving produced 24 points (9-26 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 110-98 victory over the Knicks. Complementing a volume-based scoring performance with strong auxiliary stats, Irving logged a team-high 43 minutes. Irving has now scored at least 24 points in five straight games. Despite a limited sample size of 27 contests, Irving is shooting a career-high 42.0 percent from three this season.
Adams had three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 overtime loss to the Jazz. While the Grizzlies came up short in overtime, Adams supplied a solid rebounds total while chipping in on defense and tying his season high with eight assists. He's now gone eight straight games without scoring in double figures, but Adams is averaging 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in that span.
Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
Comments / 0