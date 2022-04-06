Magic's Mo Bamba: Catches fire from deep

Gobert closed Wednesday's 137-101 victory over Oklahoma City with 20 points (9-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes. Gobert took only nine shots in the blowout win, and he converted all of them en route to a third game of 20-plus points over his past four contests. The All-Star center also racked up 10 boards to notch his seventh straight double-double. Gobert ranks second in the league in that category on the campaign with 51 double-doubles in 64 contests.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO