ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic's Mo Bamba: Catches fire from deep

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bamba dropped 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3PT, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six blocks...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tyler Herro goes scorching hot to match Dwyane Wade’s Heat record

Here’s a suggestion: Just give the Sixth Man of the Year trophy to Tyler Herro already. The high-scoring guard had another stellar performance off the bench on Tuesday night, leading the Miami Heat to a 144-115 drubbing of the Charlotte Hornets. Herro scored a career-high 35 points in 34 minutes. He shot an efficient 11-of-18 from the floor, including 6-of-10 three-pointers, and added six rebounds and three assists.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Orlando's Mo Bamba (ankle) will not return on Thursday

Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba (ankle) will not return to Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bamba suffered a right ankle sprain during Thursday's clash with the Hornets and will not return. Bamba will finish Thursday's game with 2 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist in 5 minutes played.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles amid shooting woes

Tatum produced 16 points (5-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-94 win over the Bulls. Tatum's 10 rebounds helped to pad a tepid scoring total in Wednesday's win. Tatum only completed 27.7 percent of his shots and managed just one three-pointer in eight attempts. It's still yet to be determined if the Celtics will rest Tatum for the second half of a back-to-back Thursday, limit his minutes or give him his usual heavy workload.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic#Fg
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Sticking around with Utah

Monroe agreed Thursday with the Jazz on a rest-of-season contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. After Monroe's 10-day deal with Utah expired Wednesday, the team will be keeping him around on a more permanent basis to provide depth at center behind Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside. Between stops with Utah, Milwaukee, Washington and Minnesota this season, Monroe has appeared in 13 games while averaging 5.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.6 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-double in loss

Embiid put up 30 points (10-22 FG, 10-12 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in a 119-114 loss to Toronto on Thursday. Embiid dropped 29-plus points for the 13th time in his last 16 games including a combined 119 points in his last three. The five-time All-Star continues to make his final push in the MVP race with just two regular-season games remaining.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Resting on back-to-back

Mitchell will be rested for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City. The Jazz played an overtime game against Memphis on Tuesday night, so Mitchell will get the night off against an inferior opponent on the second half of the back-to-back. Mike Conley will also rest for Utah. Expect both players to return to action Friday against Phoenix.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Scuffle between Magic and Hornets results in three ex-Wizards being ejected

Tension boiled over during a foul near the basket. The scuffle escalated when Lopez barreled through the crowd. That prompted Harrell to face up with Lopez. Then Schofield pushed Harrell in the back. From there bodies were being pushed around and away from the fray. Coincidentally, all three players ejected...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Pours in 23 points in wun

McCollum amassed 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and four steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 win over the Kings. McCollum continues to thrive with the Pelicans. He can flash tremendous upside with scoring totals of 30-plus points and also excels with excellent secondary numbers on a consistent basis.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Probable vs. Cavaliers

Curry (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports. Curry is dealing with some soreness in his ankle following a return from a two-game absence, but he's still expected to play. Over his past five appearances, he's averaged 14.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.2 minutes.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Leads way in rout of former club

McCollum contributed 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Thursday's 127-94 win over the Trail Blazers. The 30-year-old guard got some sweet revenge against the team that traded him earlier this season, leading the Pelicans in scoring in a game they dominated from the second quarter on. McCollum has looked sharp since missing two games in March due to a stint in the COVID-19 protocols, averaging 24.2 points, 5.6 assists, 3.9 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.7 steals over the last 12 games.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Perfect from field Wednesday

Gobert closed Wednesday's 137-101 victory over Oklahoma City with 20 points (9-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes. Gobert took only nine shots in the blowout win, and he converted all of them en route to a third game of 20-plus points over his past four contests. The All-Star center also racked up 10 boards to notch his seventh straight double-double. Gobert ranks second in the league in that category on the campaign with 51 double-doubles in 64 contests.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reuters

Pelicans down Kings, seal Western Conference play-in bid

CJ McCollum and Jaxson Hayes scored 23 points apiece Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans clinched a Western Conference play-in berth with a 123-109 victory over the host Sacramento Kings. Hayes, with 12 rebounds, and Willy Hernangomez, with 12 points and 12 rebounds, put up double-doubles for the Pelicans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Goran Dragic (health protocols) out for Nets' Friday matchup

Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic (health protocols) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dragic will miss his fourth straight game for health protocol purposes. Expect Patty Mills to play more minutes at the guard positions on Friday night. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 2105.0 minutes...
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Portland visits New Orleans on 3-game road slide

Portland Trail Blazers (27-52, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (35-44, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will look to end its three-game road losing streak when the Trail Blazers take on New Orleans. The Pelicans are 24-25 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Lakers' Dwight Howard: Records double-double in loss

Howard recorded 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 128-112 loss to the Warriors. None of LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (foot), Russell Westbrook (shoulder) or Carmelo Anthony (illness) played for the Lakers on Thursday, but Howard continued his late-season surge in playing time by starting for the 11th time in the Lakers' past 12 contests. He recorded his second double-double in five games and led all players with 12 boards in the loss. Howard is averaging 12.2 points and 8.6 boards over the five-game stretch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

CJ McCollum picks on ex-mates as Pelicans pound Blazers

CJ McCollum scored 23 points to lead six New Orleans scorers in double figures as the host Pelicans routed the Portland Trail Blazers 127-94 on Thursday night. Willy Hernangomez had 17 points and 14 rebounds for New Orleans, and Jonas Valanciunas, returning from a one-game absence caused by a sore ankle, added 14 points.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy