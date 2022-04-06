ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

ATP roundup: Nick Kyrgios picks up three-set win in Houston opener

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18IIOv_0f0ZuluT00
Mar 27, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Nick Kyrgios (AUS) celebrates after his match against Fabio Fognini (ITA)(not pictured) in a third round men's singles match in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

April 6 - Nick Kyrgios of Australia used three sets to defeat American Mackenzie McDonald 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Tuesday in the first round of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston.

Playing as a wild card, Kyrgios earned his first win on clay since 2019. He most recently made a stellar run at the Miami Open but was fined $35,000 for unsportsmanlike behavior during his Round of 16 defeat.

American wild card J.J. Wolf knocked off countryman and eighth seed Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 6-4. Wolf dialed up four aces and won three of six break-point opportunities against Brooksby.

Chilean fifth seed Cristian Garin came back to beat American wild-card entrant Jack Sock 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, while sixth-seeded Frances Tiafoe defeated U.S. countryman Marcos Giron 6-4, 6-4.

No. 7 seed Tommy Paul of the United States won when German opponent Peter Gojowczyk retired in the third set. Other winners Tuesday included Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer, Australia's Jordan Thompson, Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas, Chile's Alejandro Tabilo and Americans Steve Johnson, Sam Querrey and qualifier Mitchell Krueger.

Grand Prix Hassan II

No. 2 seed Daniel Evans, No. 4 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas, No. 5 seed Federico Delbonis and No. 7 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina all lost on the opening day at Marrakech, Morocco.

Spain's Pablo Andujar upset Great Britain's Evans 6-4, 6-2, despite Evans saving 12 of 17 break points. Italian Lorenzo Musetti took down Spaniard Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (5), 6-1. Portugal's Joao Sousa beat Delbonis 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in two hours, 28 minutes, and Argentina's Federico Coria beat Spniard Davidovich 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Canadian top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime escaped the carnage and posted a 6-3, 6-3 win over Moroccan wild card Elliot Benchetrit. Auger-Aliassime, ranked ninth in the world, hit six aces and saved all six break points he faced.

Other winners Tuesday included Dutch sixth seed Botic van de Zandschulp, Serbian eighth seed Laslo Djere, Spain's Robert Carballes Baena and Carlos Taberner, France's Richard Gasquet, Slovakia's Alex Molcan and Tunisia's Malek Jaziri.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Top analyst tells an anecdote about Rafael Nadal

The great show of strength shown by Jannik Sinner against the Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta in the third round of the Miami Open 2022, ATP Master 1000, astonished and impressed the entire ATP Tour: despite a very complicated situation (under 5 -2 in the decisive third set), the Italian managed to overcome the heavy passive and win a crazy confrontation, before a crazy public in the stands, which was exalted and not a little during the three hours.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Paula Badosa shares strong words about Carlos Alcaraz

Spanish tennis superstar Paula Badosa congratulated fellow compatriot Carlos Alcaraz on becoming a Masters champion at the age of 18. On Sunday, Alcaraz saw off Casper Ruud in the Miami Masters final 7-5 6-4 to win his first Masters title. Even though Alcaraz is just 18, he is quickly establishing...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Atp#The Fayez Sarofim Co#Chilean#German#Dutch#Americans#Evans 6 4#Italian#Spaniard
Tennis World Usa

Nick Kyrgios: "My girlfriend wants to visit Paris, I'll play the RG 2023"

Thanks to the excellent start to the season, characterized by the double success at the Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios finally seems to have found the right continuity to achieve important results. The Australian has expressed an excellent level of play in recent weeks and at the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells and Miami he has defeated some of the best tennis players in the world.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Wimbledon 'ready to ban' Daniil Medvedev over fears win could boost Vladimir Putin

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) could reportedly ban Daniil Medvedev and Russian players without facing any legal repercussions. In recent weeks, UK Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston indicated several times that Medvedev and the rest of Russian players should be required to publicly denounce Russian president Vladimir Putin before they are allowed to compete at Wimbledon.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
Country
Tunisia
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

'You don't see Rafael Nadal getting onto...', says former ATP ace

Women's tennis in 2022 had one and only one dominatrix: Iga Swiatek. With Ashleigh Barty's decision to retire, the Polish player became number one in the world. But not only the decisions of others, but also her own merits: the tennis player born in 2001 has won all three WTA 1000 on the calendar so far, namely Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic's return is more consistent than...', says TD

Despite the break, Novak Djokovic continues to hold the lead in the standings. Daniil Medvedev lost the title after three weeks and disappointed at the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells and Miami. The Russian fell in the third round in California and lost in the Miami Open quarterfinals to defending champion Hubert Hurkacz.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Rafael Nadal is something unique', says former ATP star

Current WTA stars, local Charleston enthusiasts and Tennis Hall of Famers Pam Shriver and Tracy Austin came together Sunday morning to help raise money for Ukraine relief efforts at a special event. pro-am at the Credit One Charleston Open. The tennis showcase, which offered 24 local club-level players the chance...
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

397K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy