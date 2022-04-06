ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

VDH public health specialist discusses possible shift to endemic

By Kelsey Jean-Baptiste
WFXR
WFXR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOVQi_0f0Zudqf00

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported that COVID-19 numbers have up ticked slightly in the Commonwealth.

More specifically, health officials reported 1,027 new cases around Virginia as of Tuesday, April 5.

VDH Public Health Specialist Dr. Brooke Rossheim says that is different from what we were seeing back in January . During that month, the Commonwealth saw many of its highest daily spikes in COVID-19 cases of the entire pandemic, ranging from 4,000 to more than 26,000 new cases per day.

Even with Tuesday’s modest jump, Rossheim says we could still be entering a new phase.

“I would say that probably the most likely outcome is that we’re heading towards a state of endemicity for this virus,” he said.

CDC study finds risk of heart issues after COVID-19 infection, 2nd vaccine dose

He says it’s difficult to predict the future, but in his opinion, Virginia is in a much better place.

“We’ve got more Virginians who are fully vaccinated and that is key. We are seeing omicron numbers, they have turned the tide, and we are seeing a downhill trend,” said Rossheim

Rossheim hesitated during the interview because he also wants people to know that they need to respect this virus and keep their guard up.

“I’m not sure if we will be able to eradicate this completely, because this virus has shown that it can change its stripes and it can mutate,” said Rossheim.

What to know about the BA.2 variant spreading in the US

For example, the omicron sub-variant, BA.2, is beginning to drive a surge of cases around the world. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), BA.2 makes up more than 70% of cases in the United States.

While Rossheim says that BA.2 has been detected in Virginia, it’s not driving cases up. However, there is much to learn about it.

“These are the kinds of things that we learned about sub-variants is, what will be effective, what won’t be effective, will we see a spike in cases as the numbers rise with BA.2 infections,” Rossheim explained

CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Another example he gave is the changes health officials are seeing in the type of drugs that are effective against the virus, which is why the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reducing access to one monoclonal antibody, Sotrovimab. They say it no longer works on the BA.2 sub-variant, but there are other medications that can fight against it.

In the conversation, Rossheim also discussed “ long COVID ,” and how more research needs to be done to understand how this can affect a person in the future.

“Why are some patients getting long COVID? Who is more at risk of getting long COVID? We’re also seeing little bits and pieces of research data come out about COVID’s effects on the brain and heart, things like that,” he said.

For now, though, Rossheim’s best advice is to get the booster vaccine to continue the fight against the coronavirus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 1

Related
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Police: Man found dead along Martinsville road identified

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — More than a month after a body was discovered along a road by a passerby, the Martinsville Police Department shared the identity and manner of death for that body. According to the department, a call came at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 about a body lying in a ditch on […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Sports
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Endemic#Commonwealth#Virginians
WSET

There are 20 hate groups in Virginia. 5 of them are in our area

(WSET) — New numbers from the Southern Poverty Law Center show the prevalence of hate and extremist groups in the United States -- and in Virginia. Last week, the SPLC unveiled its annual Year In Hate & Extremism Report. The report recorded 733 active hate groups and 488 anti-government groups nationwide for 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Medical Daily

Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose Offers Little To No Protection Against Virus Transmission: Study

A fourth dose of the mRNA vaccines did not provide better protection against COVID-19 transmission than vaccination with three doses, researchers said in a new study. In a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday, scientists reported their findings after examining the efficacy of the fourth dose of the mRNA coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. According to the researchers from Sheba Medical Center, the fourth dose offered little to no protection against the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFXR

WFXR

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy