VDH public health specialist discusses possible shift to endemic

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported that COVID-19 numbers have up ticked slightly in the Commonwealth.

More specifically, health officials reported 1,027 new cases around Virginia as of Tuesday, April 5.

VDH Public Health Specialist Dr. Brooke Rossheim says that is different from what we were seeing back in January . During that month, the Commonwealth saw many of its highest daily spikes in COVID-19 cases of the entire pandemic, ranging from 4,000 to more than 26,000 new cases per day.

Even with Tuesday’s modest jump, Rossheim says we could still be entering a new phase.

“I would say that probably the most likely outcome is that we’re heading towards a state of endemicity for this virus,” he said.

He says it’s difficult to predict the future, but in his opinion, Virginia is in a much better place.

“We’ve got more Virginians who are fully vaccinated and that is key. We are seeing omicron numbers, they have turned the tide, and we are seeing a downhill trend,” said Rossheim

Rossheim hesitated during the interview because he also wants people to know that they need to respect this virus and keep their guard up.

“I’m not sure if we will be able to eradicate this completely, because this virus has shown that it can change its stripes and it can mutate,” said Rossheim.

For example, the omicron sub-variant, BA.2, is beginning to drive a surge of cases around the world. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), BA.2 makes up more than 70% of cases in the United States.

While Rossheim says that BA.2 has been detected in Virginia, it’s not driving cases up. However, there is much to learn about it.

“These are the kinds of things that we learned about sub-variants is, what will be effective, what won’t be effective, will we see a spike in cases as the numbers rise with BA.2 infections,” Rossheim explained

Another example he gave is the changes health officials are seeing in the type of drugs that are effective against the virus, which is why the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reducing access to one monoclonal antibody, Sotrovimab. They say it no longer works on the BA.2 sub-variant, but there are other medications that can fight against it.

In the conversation, Rossheim also discussed “ long COVID ,” and how more research needs to be done to understand how this can affect a person in the future.

“Why are some patients getting long COVID? Who is more at risk of getting long COVID? We’re also seeing little bits and pieces of research data come out about COVID’s effects on the brain and heart, things like that,” he said.

For now, though, Rossheim’s best advice is to get the booster vaccine to continue the fight against the coronavirus.

