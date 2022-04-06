ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Senate passes bill to spend $1,000,000 on anti-abortion pregnancy support groups

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a bill passed by the Iowa Senate on Tuesday, the State of Iowa would spend...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 9

stormynight
2d ago

Their sure not going to have that money when they have to start paying for all the welfare, state aid, and therapy from trauma. Heartbreaking. Dictators indeed

Reply
4
cccharlotte
2d ago

Wow. So much money could be out to much better use benefiting Iowans. Republicans dictators need to go. They care nothing for the people they represent. VOTE BLUE!!!!!

Reply
7
Related
Western Iowa Today

Bottle/Can Deposit Bill Passes Iowa Senate

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill to make changes in Iowa’s can and bottle deposit law has made it farther in the Iowa legislature this year than any previous attempt. Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig guided the bill through Senate debate Tuesday before the upper chamber passed it 31 to 18. It will let grocery stores refuse bottle and can returns starting next summer and would increase the handling fee for redemption centers from one cent to three cents of every nickel deposit on a beverage container. The wholesalers that distribute beer and pop to retailers would be able to keep unredeemed deposits. Democrats in the Senate opposed the bill, saying there are only 60 redemption centers operating in the state and it will kill the redemption program. A slightly different approach is eligible for debate in the Iowa House.
Times-Republican

Iowa House and Senate pass bill to shorten unemployment benefits by 10 weeks

Iowa workers would have 10 fewer weeks of unemployment benefits under a bill passed Wednesday by the Iowa House and Senate. House File 2355 is an amended version of a proposal by Gov. Kim Reynolds. It shortens the maximum amount of unemployment to 16 weeks, down from 26 weeks under current law. The bill also redefines a suitable job, requiring unemployed workers to accept lower-paid offers earlier in their job search.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa Sen. Ernst explains vote against Supreme Court nominee

(KCRG) - Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst explained why she is voting against President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court during comments made on the Senate floor Tuesday night. The Senate advanced Jackson’s nomination Monday, with both Iowa Sens. Grassley and...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#The Iowa Senate#Sf2381#Medicaid#The Iowa House
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
Daily Mail

Capitol rioter, 38, who stole Nancy Pelosi's lectern on January 6 planned an elaborate 'going to prison' party in Florida on April 1 before starting 75 days in jail... but he now claims it was all a joke

The infamous Florida man at the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 who was photographed making off with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's lectern is claiming to have played a joke on the media before heading to prison. Adam Johnson, about to turn himself in for a 75-day prison...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Senate
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
KOLR10 News

Anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in 35 states, including Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Lawmakers around the country have proposed more than 230 anti-LGBTQ bills this year. That’s a record just three months in 2022. The Human Rights Campaign says 35 states have introduced these bills, including Missouri. OzarksFirst has been looking into what lawmakers are discussing in Jefferson City. Missouri has introduced 17 anti-LGBTQ bills this year, eight […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Wbaltv.com

Lawmakers could soon eliminate state income tax for retirees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers are close to an agreement on eliminating the state income tax for retirees. There is $350 million in tax relief in the state budget bill, which is now on the Senate floor. Discussions have been going on for weeks. The sticking point is how to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
Washington Examiner

The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WUSA

No, Maryland bill would not allow newborns to be killed

MARYLAND, USA — In September 2021, the state of Texas enacted a law that allows any private citizen to sue any healthcare providers they believe to be involved in an abortion performed about six weeks after conception. Despite many challenges in many courts, the law is still in place. Now, some states are taking to the legislature to make sure the same doesn’t happen at home.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy