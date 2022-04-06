Iowa Senate passes bill to spend $1,000,000 on anti-abortion pregnancy support groups
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a bill passed by the Iowa Senate on Tuesday, the State of Iowa would spend...www.kcrg.com
Their sure not going to have that money when they have to start paying for all the welfare, state aid, and therapy from trauma. Heartbreaking. Dictators indeed
Wow. So much money could be out to much better use benefiting Iowans. Republicans dictators need to go. They care nothing for the people they represent. VOTE BLUE!!!!!
