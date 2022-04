The sooner Jeremy Swayman emerges from a rough patch, the better off the Boston Bruins will be. ESPN’s Kristen Shilton on Wednesday named the Bruins goaltender as the Boston player “under the most pressure” as the season winds down. The Bruins were 9-0-1 in games Swayman started between Feb. 12 and March 12. Since then, Boston is 3-3-0 with Swayman as the starter, and Shilton believes the rookie netminder must rediscover his best form in order for the Bruins to strengthen their position in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO