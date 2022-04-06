ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls residents can follow street sweeping schedule with interactive map

By POST REGISTER
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Idaho Falls Street Division will start sweeping residential streets Monday. Street sweeping work will begin with arterial and collector streets, as well as streets with striping to prepare them for repainting, a city...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

City of Nampa, Zamzows work to prepare residents for irrigation season

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Hoping to encourage people to be drought-wise, the City of Nampa and Zamzows held a free lawn care class at the Nampa Civic Center. The big topic of the evening is conserving water while still caring for your lawn. "If people start early, prepping their...
NAMPA, ID
NewsChannel 36

Street Sweeping Begins For All Elmira City Streets

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Beginning March 24th, the city of Elmira will begin cleaning and sweeping all city streets with box brooms first then sweepers after. Box Brooms will get the bulk of the thicker curb line debris, and then the city will combine 7 sweepers from surrounding municipalities to sweep every street in the City of Elmira.
ELMIRA, NY
Reading Eagle

Reading temporarily suspends street-sweeping program

Reading’s street sweeping program has been suspended for Monday and Tuesday due to Saturday’s snowfall, city officials announced. The Public Works Department will evaluate and decide for the rest of the week by Tuesday, a spokesman said. An announcement will be made with further information.
READING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
The Independent

Hiker found hanging from cliff is now missing again

A woman has disappeared from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a month after she was found hanging from a cliff edge, the National Park Service (NPS) has said. Gayle Stewart, aged 64, was hiking in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on 14 March when she failed to return to her vehicle, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Thursday. “Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle”, said the NPS in statement. Her vehicle was parked in the Bridge area near the Hoover Dam.Ms Stewart “was last seen wearing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interactive Map#Traffic Control#Uban Construction#The Street Division
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPCW

Stalled home under construction near Midway up for sale

A large home under construction between Heber City and Midway has sparked the curiosity of the local public since building progress stalled in recent years. Now, it’s up for sale by a new owner. Two large unfinished buildings sit off State Route 113, near the Provo River. One is...
MIDWAY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Idaho State Journal

Storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho starting Sunday morning

A winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, special weather alert and wind advisory for the region to warn the public about the snow and powerful gusts that are expected to arrive Sunday morning and continue into Sunday night. The hardest hit areas are forecast to be Island Park, Swan Valley, Palisades,...
POCATELLO, ID
KXLY

Where did the trees at the Spokane Arena go?

SPOKANE, Wash. — With spring-like weather, including the Spokane Arena, that means it’s time for landscaping upgrades. For many, the landscaping upgrade will be a disappointment. The next time you drive down Boone Avenue, things are going to feel much different. That’s because the 25 Ash trees that...
SPOKANE, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

DESTRUCTIVE WINDSTORM, MOUNTAIN SNOW FORECAST FOR EAST IDAHO MONDAY, TUESDAY

A destructive windstorm and mountain snow are forecast to hit East Idaho on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has declared a high wind warning from noon Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday for the entire region in anticipation of the windstorm's damaging 60 mph gusts. Widespread power outages are expected and road closures because of blowing dust are possible in East Idaho because of the windstorm. The weather service...
KING-5

In-N-Out submits official application to open first store in Idaho

MERIDIAN, Idaho — In-N-Out Burger has officially filed for a permit to build its first location in Idaho at The Village at Meridian. The restaurant chain based in Baldwin Park, California, has been considering the location at 3520 E. Fairview Ave since January. It confirmed in November that it was looking at various sites in Ada County, and planned to expand into Idaho.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy