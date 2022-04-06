ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Weather: Hurricane Force Winds Blast The Front Range

By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4)- What a wild First Alert Weather Day across the state on Tuesday. There were advisories for wind, winter, fire, freeze and if that’s not enough… bad air quality, too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgneg_0f0ZtaAH00

(credit: CBS)

Lets start out with the areas that were hit with hurricane force winds! Some ski areas had to close down because of the big blustery storm .

The top gust was 116 mph near Berthoud Pass! Seventy-four miles per hour and above is hurricane force.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PSfxf_0f0ZtaAH00

(credit: CBS)

Denver had a peak wind gust of 57 mph with gusts near 70 up around Carr and Floyd Hill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1quasB_0f0ZtaAH00

(credit: CBS)

Blowing dust was a big issue late on Tuesday across the Denver metro area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48oU4g_0f0ZtaAH00

Denver Library cam shows wind and dust across the Front Range. Blowing dust was a big issue late on Tuesday across the Denver metro area. (credit: CBS)

Those with breathing issues were advised to limit outdoor activity late Tuesday across the eastern plains because of all the dust in the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eB5jm_0f0ZtaAH00

(credit: CBS)

Along with the hurricane force winds the mountains picked up several inches of snow and will see a few more inches along with 70 to 80 mph winds thru midnight Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t8H0Y_0f0ZtaAH00

(credit: CBS)

We have another First Alert Weather Day posted for Wednesday for more strong, gusty winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQuKd_0f0ZtaAH00

(credit: CBS)

The strong jet stream flow that helped to bring in the bluster of Tuesday will weaken a bit, but will be still pushing right over the state on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voSLF_0f0ZtaAH00

(credit: CBS)

This will keep strong winds out of the north/northwest which may keep 50 to 60 mph winds going in the mountains and 60 to 65 mph winds over the Eastern Plains for Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49epyA_0f0ZtaAH00

(credit: CBS)

As a result, another Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is already in place for Denver and all of eastern Colorado 11am to 9pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44mI4Y_0f0ZtaAH00

(credit: CBS)

The jet stream forecast is still strong on Thursday as the back end of our wind-making trough flows over the Eastern Plains. Winds will be strong from Denver out to the Kansas line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qsDVF_0f0ZtaAH00

(credit: CBS)

By Friday the big trough will be pushed out by a calming and warming high pressure ridge that will bring less wind and warmer temperatures by Friday and Saturday.

