Colorado Weather: Hurricane Force Winds Blast The Front Range

DENVER (CBS4)- What a wild First Alert Weather Day across the state on Tuesday. There were advisories for wind, winter, fire, freeze and if that’s not enough… bad air quality, too!

Lets start out with the areas that were hit with hurricane force winds! Some ski areas had to close down because of the big blustery storm .

The top gust was 116 mph near Berthoud Pass! Seventy-four miles per hour and above is hurricane force.

Denver had a peak wind gust of 57 mph with gusts near 70 up around Carr and Floyd Hill.

Blowing dust was a big issue late on Tuesday across the Denver metro area.

Those with breathing issues were advised to limit outdoor activity late Tuesday across the eastern plains because of all the dust in the air.

Along with the hurricane force winds the mountains picked up several inches of snow and will see a few more inches along with 70 to 80 mph winds thru midnight Tuesday.

We have another First Alert Weather Day posted for Wednesday for more strong, gusty winds.

The strong jet stream flow that helped to bring in the bluster of Tuesday will weaken a bit, but will be still pushing right over the state on Wednesday.

This will keep strong winds out of the north/northwest which may keep 50 to 60 mph winds going in the mountains and 60 to 65 mph winds over the Eastern Plains for Wednesday.

As a result, another Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is already in place for Denver and all of eastern Colorado 11am to 9pm.

The jet stream forecast is still strong on Thursday as the back end of our wind-making trough flows over the Eastern Plains. Winds will be strong from Denver out to the Kansas line.

By Friday the big trough will be pushed out by a calming and warming high pressure ridge that will bring less wind and warmer temperatures by Friday and Saturday.