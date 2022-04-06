Billings school trustees take preliminary vote in favor of relaxing age-out policy

Related
Billings West High special needs student unable to graduate due to "age out" policy
Billings School District 2 has a big decision to make regarding Billings West High student Emily Pennington’s future. Emily was on track to graduate next year but is currently not allowed to because of School District 2 policy 2050.
Billings West High students walk out of school in solidarity for Emily Pennington
The community has rallied behind the family of a Billings West student with special needs seeking to graduate, and Tuesday was no exception. Students at Billings West High School walked out during second period in protest of School District 2’s age-out policy.
Billings school board member hoping for solution for West student with Down syndrome
One Billings school board member said Wednesday that he hopes a 19-year-old Billings special-needs student will be able to graduate, but the full board isn't ready to vote on the matter.
