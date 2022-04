NEW YORK -- It's estimated that nearly 10 million people a year are affected by domestic violence. Baseball great Joe Torre has been open about his own story of a troubled childhood, and how it ultimately led him to help thousands of others. Now, he's partnering with another survivor, who is also making a difference."Margaret's Place is a safe room, and Margaret was my mom's name," Torre told CBS2. "She was the one that really took the brunt of all the abuse in the house."As a baseball player and manager, Torre experienced the highest highs of a most distinguished career. But...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO